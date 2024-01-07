Works on Linden-Mabura Road project only 25% completed – Public Works Minister

Kaieteur News – Progress on the construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill road is approximately 25 percent completed. This was revealed by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill at his end-of-year press conference.

The minister told reporters that he had expected the works to have been further along.

“Linden-Mabura Hill Road, another transformational project, physical progress is at 25 percent, we expected that they would have been further, the time elapsed is 50 percent. So, half the time for the construction but they only at 25 percent,” he said.

The contracting Brazilian firm for the road project, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, “have to get on with the job” the minister remarked.

Edghill disclosed that the contractor has completed 2,845 meters of drains on the project, 18,960 meters of cement stabilized sub-base, 16,900 meters of cement stabilized base, and 16,330 meters of asphaltic concrete along the roadway.

The minister stated that this year, he expects that work will accelerate.

“When I told you our expenditure was at 87 percent, this is part of the short comings because we budgeted for more (money), because we had anticipated for more works being done but the contractor did not perform,” he added.

It was noted that the works on the new road is slated to be completed in 2025.

Kaieteur News reported that in December 2020, the Government of Guyana, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Government of the United Kingdom partnered to fund the US$190 million project.

The CDB funded US$112 million, while a grant of £50 million (US$66 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom via the CDB- administered United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, along with US$12 million provided by the Government covered the cost of the project.

In 2022, following a thorough evaluation process by the CDB and Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Construtora Queirozñ Galvao S.A, (Bid No 5) was determined as the most responsive bid. This is in terms of full compliance with all Safety, environmental, social, and health requirements, in upgrading the 121 kilometres of road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

The project forms part of a wider development of the Georgetown to Lethem corridor.

The project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, some hard shoulders both sides measuring 2.4 metres, cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, a utility corridor, about 10 bus stops, and nine rest areas just to mention a few.

The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem Road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil.