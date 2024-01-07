USA trainer ignites Rising Sun

…lands 2023 Horse of the year title

Kaieteur Sports – Damain Dharamjit closed the 2023 racing season on a history making note, then he flew out of the gates with ‘jet’ propelled speed to start the new racing season.

Spankhurst trained by Dharamjit was voted Horse of the Year at the first ever hosting of an Awards ceremony to recognise equine and human excellence in the sport.

Trainer Dharamjit then rang in the New Year racing season by igniting Rising Sun Turf Club racecourse with fireworks of another kind, and it started with Twisted Jet in the second race rocketing out of starting gate to score in gate to wire fashion with Colin Ross aboard for Jumbo Jet Stables.

In the third race the aptly named Game Changer crushed importations, Nice Company and Queen Domina comfortably. This was the changer as the naysayers’ condemnation that G-Class horses cannot beat importation was ridiculed. The stage was now set for the battle royale.

Dharamjit missed out on a Hi-5 of wins as his surefire winner, Spankhurst’s rider Ross jockeyship saved him from being dislodged from his mount. This incident happened as the six runners negotiated the paddock bend turn where riders were vying for the best position to place their mounts.

Unfortunately there was an infringement that hampered Spankhurst and Ross’ chances of success. As Ross riding skills saved him from being dislodged from his mount, and certain injury.

Dharamjit is a former USA-based trainer not big in stature, but stands very tall in the sport of horse racing in his place of birth – Guyana.

Reliving his early childhood entry into the horse racing arena he recounted, “I have been involved with horses from birth. My family were horse people. When I was about ten years I started to get more active. That is the time a youngster’s love for animal grows. I choose horses.”

The 55-year-old seasoned campaigner shared that his experiences in Guyana from a youth helped him with the success he enjoyed as owner and trainer he when he got involved in horses in America.

He shared, “I was involved in horses’ ownership for close to 20 years in the USA, but only started training five years back.”

Recounting his journey Damain as he is called relived, “I bought young horses. Most of them that I bought were two-year-olds, and not pricey. As you are aware, every trainer dream is to win the Derby, and moreso the Kentucky Derby or English Derby. I was no different, and my humble background, upbringing, and country of birth gave me more confidence.”

He explained “I felt I had that opportunity with a horse named Street Prince 2012. As a two-year-old – he finished second to the Todd Pletcher-trained Forty Tales, who was one of the favourite heading to the Derby. Forty Tales won in a quick time. I was offered US$1.2 million, but turned down the offer. Some might argue that I was foolish, but it was the dream, not money.”

He continued, “I started preparing him with the Kentucky Derby in mind. Unfortunately he suffered an injury, and did not make it to the race. He returned to racing, but did not fully recover his promise. My Derby hope was gone.”

Dharamjit continued, “I bought inexpensive horses, but they proved to be financially lucrative. One such horse was See This Quick, who went on to earn over US$150,000. My exploits in Belmont Park, USA had its share of challenges, but that is what strengthens us, and makes horse racing intriguing – the challenges.”

Switiching leads from an international arena to home – Guyana to train horses he declared, “There isn’t anything like home. Two years ago I started to help my nephew, Junior(Nasrudeen Mohamed). He is very busy with his business enterprise, and has passed on the baton.”

Asked what he has done since he took over the reins from Junior he said, “Nothing really, I was always working with my nephew, so I knew the horses. Now I am fully in charge, but I keeps him informed how the horses are going, as horse racing is Junior’s passion, and his dream to see the sport grow, and become the best in the Caribbean one day. As you are aware he (Junior and an interim team) are working to get legislation implemented to regulate the sport. So that horse racing in Guyana will be on the international map.”

Sharing advice to the youths who want to make horse racing their career he disclosed, “There isn’t any secret. Do not be afraid to ask question, because every day you learn something about horses. Most of all hard work does pay off. If you don’t believe I think we have have a horse God to take care of everything. There are instances you do not know what to do, and miracles happen. Isn’t that God’s work?”