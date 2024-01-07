‘Upgrade to Assistant Master/Mistress’ – Education Min. tells newly graduated teachers

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Friday appealed to the newly graduated teachers of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) to upgrade to Assistant Master/Mistress.

The ministry in a Facebook post on Friday stated that in November 2023, close to 1800 teachers graduated from the CPCE and that they are now eligible to upgrade to Assistant Master/Mistress.

According to the ministry, as of January 4, 2024, fewer than 200 teachers have applied for this upgrade. “The Ministry of Education wishes to appeal to those teachers who have graduated to apply for their upgrade,” the ministry posted.

It must be noted that the Education Ministry has simplified the upgrading process from eight steps to two steps.

The ministry shared that the previous eight-step process has now been reduced to two. Teachers are now required to complete the Teacher Upgrade/ Improved Qualification Application Form and either hand deliver or email the form along with their last Letter of Appointment to the Department of Education in the respective region.

The agency explained that the Department of Education will submit printed copies of all forms and appointment letters to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) or School Boards Secretariat (SBS) on a weekly basis. The TSC or SBS will issue a new Letter of Appointment or Letter of Improved Qualification which will be emailed to the teacher, the Department of Education, the Ministry of Education, and the official email address of the teacher’s school.

“It should be noted that only teachers who attended the University of Guyana (UG) are required to have their forms signed by the Headteacher of the respective school. If a university other than UG or those under GOAL was used, then the teacher is required to have his or her qualification accredited by the National Accreditation Council (NAC) of Guyana before applying for an upgrade or the addition of an allowance,” the ministry related.