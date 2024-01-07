Six GTT customers win cash & prizes in final Mega Million Grab promotion

Kaieteur News – Six lucky Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) customers on Friday walked away with millions in cash and prizes as the company wrapped up its Mega Million Christmas promotion with a grand draw held at its Brickdam office.

The grand finale which was streamed live on Facebook saw six qualifiers Donald Roach, Shivani Sijore, Yushon Allicock, Sherelyn Simon, Taryn Boullear, and Keshia Greene taking part.

Emerging with the top prize of $1 million, Roach in an interview at the draw said, “I came all the way from Berbice, and I told my friend that I was coming for the million dollars so I’m very excited…from the time I got a phone around 2003, I started using GTT and never switched. I came back to Guyana on November 19[2023] after being away for a few months and I immediately topped up my phone and activated a data plan. I got a call the following week and realized that I had the opportunity to win big.”

Roach who qualified in week one of the promotion not only walked away with $ 1 million but also an Echo Show, an air fryer, an iPad, a sound system, a 55-inch smart television and a PlayStation 5.

Walking away with the second highest of $800,000 Sijore who qualified in week five by topping-up and activating a data plan won herself an Echo Show, an air fryer, an iPad, a sound system, and a 55-inch smart television. Another customer, Allicock, qualified by paying his Fibre bill in full and on-time and has won $ 700,000, an Echo Show, an Air Fryer, an iPad, a sound system and a 55-inch smart television.

The other qualifiers namely Simon, Boullear, and Greene, all walked away with a huge cash prize in addition to consolation prizes.

It was noted that throughout the campaign, 54 lucky customers also won cash prizes of $50,000.

GTT in a release said that the six-week Christmas promotion, which kicked off on November 15 and concluded on December 31, created an immense wave of excitement and engagement among its customers who were encouraged to top-up with GY$ 1,000 or more, activate a data plan or pay their bill in full and on-time to get the letters “GTTXMAS” and earn their chance to win.

It noted that another part of the promotion was the text-to-win competition, which saw customers text for a chance to win a million dollars. The lucky winner of the text-to-win was Bibi Shanaze.

Speaking of the success of the promotion, GTT’s Communication Executive, Shaquelle Williams, noted that the company continues to keep its promise to reliably connect customers and the overwhelming response throughout the promotion, shows that GTT’s efforts at continuing to improve its service is working.

“As we approach our 33rd anniversary within a matter of weeks, there is no doubt that we continue to grow as a company and that our customers remain faithful to our brand and the diversity of services we offer,” he added.

The company noted that GTT customers can expect to see continued innovation and growth from them throughout 2024.

“We are a customer centric company and listening to our customers is a big priority for us. It is something that we take seriously as we respond to the ever growing and changing needs of our base, now more than ever before is definitely the best time to be a GTT customer,” Williams mentioned.