Sherolyn Abrahams is the Rupununi’s first female post mistress

Waterfalls Magazine – In 2009, when Sherolyn Abraham moved to Lethem from Annai in the North Rupununi, she had mixed emotions about taking up her new job as a casual postal apprentice with the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

“I was scared, anxious, mixed emotions. I didn’t know anyone in Lethem at that time,” Abraham said. She hails from the village of Aranaputa at Annai but according to the ambitious woman; her move was hinged on her hunger for better work opportunities. She said prior to working with the GPOC, she worked at a shop.

According to Abraham, when she first started out working, it was a tiring task to move around Lethem, especially since she did so on foot.

In 2010, one year after she commenced working at the post office, she was promoted to the post girl status.

Abraham covered several areas as a post girl at the border town, delivering mail and other duties. The areas included Tabatinga Housing Scheme, the town of Lethem, Culvert City, Culvert City Housing Scheme, and the village of St. Ignatius.

The mother of three said after carrying out her duties mainly on foot, she decided to save her money and later bought a bicycle. “I used the bicycle for many years,” she added.

Then, as she started to save more and grew in the job, she decided that she needed to upgrade. As such, she learnt to ride the motorcycle and subsequently, in 2015, she bought one of the bikes. This made her job much easier, and she was able to cover more ground as a post girl. In addition, she has been able to explore the region on her bike.

She said she enjoys the job since she can interact with various people daily. “Well I get to interact and communicate with a lot of people in and out of the region on a daily basis and I’m happy serving my region,” she said.

New appointment

In July last year, Abraham was appointed Post Mistress. It was a feat which she worked hard to achieve, and she told the Waterfalls Magazine that she felt proud about her new post. “Well, I feel very proud to take up this huge responsibility, in serving the people of this region. Since Region Nine being the largest region in Guyana, indeed it’s challenging, but I’m here to serve to the best of my ability in promoting the GPOC and their mission which is to help people, organizations and communities grow by keeping them connected through the transfer of mail,” she said.

As she regards memorable moments the job, Abraham said they are too many to mention. She noted however that during the floods of 2012, she still managed to carry out her duties despite the area being inundated for days after the Takutu River overtopped, due to persistent rains. The waters flooded Lethem and other communities for several days.

She said she only worked in the areas which were not under water.

In 2009, when Sherolyn Abraham moved to Lethem from Annai in the North Rupununi, she had mixed emotions about taking up her new job as a casual postal apprentice with the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

Last December, the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce recognized Abraham in her new role as post mistress. “Let’s welcome her to our town as she serves our region diligently,” the chamber noted.

Abraham said she has learnt a lot from her 13 years at the GPOC. She said she still has a hunger and drive to continue serving the town of Lethem and the Rupununi as a whole.