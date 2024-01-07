RHTYSC cricket team launches 2024 calendar of activities

…725 activities planned for the New Year

Kaieteur Sports – THE cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth Sports Club, MS on Tuesday last launched their 2024 calendar of activities with a donation to the therapy unit of the Port Morant Public Hospital.

The teams, Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy Under 11 and Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell under 17 and second division, Pepsi Under-19 and intermediate, Metro female and the Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Power Under 23 and first division sides handed over a donation to the management of the unit headed by Yonette Yaw.

The donation, which included an office chair, clock and cleaning materials along with other items, was the first of 725 activities that the management of the club has planned for the year.

Club secretary/ CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Port Mourant public hospital was very special to the club because of the care it provides to its membership.

Foster pledged the club’s continued assistance in the future as he was very impressed with the professionalism of the staff in dealing with patients.

He recalled that the therapy unit has already benefitted from several donations by the cricket teams including physical exercise equipment, food hampers, office furniture, sanitary materials and stationery among other needed items.

The teams also honored outstanding staff at the public hospital under its tribute to medical workers program.

Ms. Yaw expressed thanks to the cricket teams for their kindness and wish them success on the cricket field.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club which was founded in 1990 by Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic youth club has produced over 130 players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies while it has won over 100 cricket tournaments at all levels.

Additionally, it won three national tournaments winner of the first Guyana cricket board club of the year award and is only Youth and Sports club in Guyana to ever receive a national award from the government of Guyana.

Foster who recently stepped down from the presidency of the Berbice cricket board after a successful six years disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth and sports club was able to successfully complete a total of 717 activities under this sub headings of sports coaching, education, charity, awards, community development, youth development, social and religious.

The original target was 750 activities but several problems including Fosters five-month illness affected the hosting of several activities between February to May.

The club produced a total of 15 national players at all levels, Under 15 Sohil Mohammed and Ramzan Kubir, Under 19 Jonathan Rampersaud and Jeremy Sandia, Under 17 Matthew Pottaya, Under 13 Tameshwar Deonandan and Raphael McKenzie, female senior Shemaine Campbell, Sabika Gajnab, Sheneeta Grimmond, Phuffiana Milllington and senior and Amazon warriors player Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Anderson and Clinton Pestano. A total of 31 of its members also represented the county during 2023.

Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia and Matthew Pottaya were all outstanding with the ball for Guyana at the junior level during 2023. The following members played for the West Indies senior team, CWI cricket Academy or A teams Kevin Sinclair, Sherman Campbell Sheneeta Grimmond, Sahabeka Gajnabi,Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair. Campbell was appointed as the vice-captain of the female team while Kevin Sinclair is currently on tour in Australia with the test team.

Among the numerous programmes hosted by Club in 2023 were tributes to heroes, tributes to law enforcement officers, tribute to postal workers, tribute to town council workers, GBTI ‘say no to drugs’ inter secondary school cricket tournament, Republic bank grade 6 summer camp, Bakewell/Busta cricket Academy, Basil Butcher trust fund, youth information booklet, region six sports award, ‘say no to drugs’ campaign, clean-up campaign, Walter Nero tribute to fathers, Jessica Sandia tribute to mother, Christmas concert, feeding the poor, Dolphin Award of Excellence, educational scholarship, tribute to medical workers, evening of music, medical outreach, clinic annual youth magazine, single parent assistant fund, the fire victims and a back to school assistant program.

Additionally, the cricket teams also hosted a massive Christmas outreach program which included the popular Christmas village in the compound of the Rose Hall primary school from the 21st to the 24th of December.

Other projects undertaken as part of the Christmas outreach were the distribution of hundreds of food hampers, concert, special packages for senior citizen, toys distribution and Christmas breakfast for the elderly. The teams also undertook major repair to the internal fence of the area H ground and constructed a concrete pathway with the assistance of Parthera solutions.

The club also provide assistance to several of its members with a wide array of items including bicycles, uniforms, educational material, cricket gears, food hampers and educational grants. The cricket section of the club also was able to obtain a batting cage, bowling machine and a pitch cover with the assistance of the Berbice Cricket Board.