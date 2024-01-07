Man with Venezuelan Security ID found guilty of illegally entering Guyana

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man who was found with an Ultra High Frequency (UHF) raid set and a Venezuelan Security Identification Card was on Friday found guilty of illegally entering Guyana when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Ramon Andres Vansluytman was charged with the offence of illegal entry after he was arrested at Sherima Crossing, a check point in Region Seven on November 18, 2023.

The man, who was fined $15,000, was handed over to the Immigration Department for processing. Failure to pay the fine, he would be sentenced to four weeks imprisonment.