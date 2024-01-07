LIT: Illuminating Passions and Purpose with Tunuja Persaud’s Candle Venture

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – In the world of scented candles, Tunuja Persaud stands as both entrepreneur and artisan, blending her passion for fragrance with a keen business acumen. The journey of LIT, her candle business, is a testament to the fusion of inspiration and dedication, shaping a brand that resonates with creativity and care.

During an interview with The Waterfalls Tunuja shared that her venture began as a confluence of events.

A profound love for scented candles coupled with her pursuit of a business management degree set the stage.

“It wasn’t just one thing that inspired me to start my candle business; it was a combination of events. I’ve always been obsessed with scented candles and knew I wasn’t the only one, given that my major is business management, I had the idea in mind to ship in a few candles and resell through my parents’ store.“

The turning point arrived with a DIY candle-making set gifted by her sister and brother-in-law, igniting Tunuja’s creative fervor and laying the foundation for LIT’s inception.

“During 2018 the term LIT was in, a term used to describe something great and just something exciting.” It was a fitting descriptor for Tunuja’s candle enterprise. With an instinctive choice, the name ‘LIT’ encapsulated the essence of candles, flames, and the allure of something extraordinary.

Setting her brand apart, Tunuja prides herself on the quality and creativity infused into every candle. Each new creation undergoes meticulous research and experimentation, reflecting her unwavering commitment to excellence.

“I would like to believe it is the quality and creativity of my brand, of course that’s from my perspective. If it’s anything I do before releasing it to the public, a new candle is thoroughly researching and experimenting. I take a lot of pride in my work, I am patient and I try to put a part of myself into my work.”

For Tunuja, sustainability isn’t just a trend; it’s a fundamental practice. She exclusively utilizes natural soy wax in their candles, sourced from renewable plants. Every candle features cotton wicks, and their vessels are designed for reuse—whether refilled as a candle or repurposed as a holder or storage item.

She shared, “The materials and testimonies of others who are already in this business help a great deal with my choices. My number one quality I prioritize with my materials is safety. Safety is paramount to my entire work, and I will never reduce its standard.”

The BEAN– LIT’s inaugural candle line, holds a special place in Tunuja’s heart. Not only does it embody her passion for candle-making, but it also serves a noble cause. A portion of its proceeds aids local animal rescuers in Guyana, a testament to her commitment to community welfare.

As a young woman in the entrepreneurial landscape, Tunuja has encountered her share of obstacles. Yet, she views these hurdles as learning experiences, emphasizing the importance of time management, managing consumer expectations, and the significance of networking.

Tunuja finds equilibrium between creativity and business acumen with support from her entrepreneurial family. Recognizing the need for self-awareness, she acknowledges the value of taking breaks and recalibrating to maintain a healthy workflow.

Her advice to budding female entrepreneurs echoes the essence of resilience and dedication. Research, perseverance, and an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity constitute the pillars of her guidance.

Harnessing the power of social media and online platforms, Tunuja engages with her audience, gathers feedback, and steers her brand’s growth. These digital avenues play a pivotal role in marketing, consumer insights, and product development.

Tunuja envisions LIT evolving into a prominent candle-making entity, striving for excellence within the local industry. She remains committed to exploring new avenues within her current product line while continuously refining her craft.

For Tunuja , the most rewarding aspect is witnessing her creative ideas materialize into tangible products and seeing her business flourish, resonating with the freedom and satisfaction of pursuing her passion.

“The satisfaction and freedom of being able to do what I love. To literally turn my creative ideas into tangible products and simply watch it and my business grow.”

Born and raised in Guyana, 28-year-old Tunuja holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management. Alongside managing LIT, she works in collaboration with her parents in the service industry.

Discover LIT’s creations at RUBiS mini mart in LBI, East Coast, and the SACH Store on Carmichael Street.

Connect with LIT

– Facebook: Lit Guyana

– Instagram: Lit.gy

– Email: [email protected]

– WhatsApp: +592 644 9644