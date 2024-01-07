Is wuh ever happen to…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, yuh used to wake up Christmas morning, open yuh presents with yuh children, have a Christmas breakfast, then lunch, and turn on de radio. In dem days, deh did not have television and apart from yuh dog, de radio was yuh best friend.

On Christmas Day, yuh used to look forward to listening to a programme in which Guyanese living overseas does send out greetings to dem family and friends at home. Dem boys listen to dis programme fuh about twenty years. And never once somebody call dem boys name fuh wish dem a Merry Christmas.

So dem boys used to look forward to another radio programme: “No Big Thing”. It was a witty satirical show dat used to poke fun at people and situations in Guyana. With de advent of television, yuh had another show which emerged, “Stretched Out Magazine.” But den de advertisements start to stretch yuh patience. But still, what would Christmas be like without our satirical shows?

On one of dem, deh used to have a character who used to stagger around drunkenly asking, “Is wah ever happen to…?”

Well Christmas gone but dem boys still asking, “Is wah ever happen… to de investigation into de early release of de female murder convict?” De media like dem nah interested in finding out.

“Is wah ever happen to de Report of de Mahdia Commission of Inquiry?”

“Is wah ever happen to de Skeldon Sugar Factory which did cost US$187M to build?”

But what gat dem boys more concerned is how come none of dem fast reporters nah able to find out from de survivors of de helicopter crash, what happen on dat fateful day. Like we losing de art of investigative journalism.

Talk Half! Leff Half!