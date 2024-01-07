GGA continues aggressive Development of Golf

Kaieteur Sports – Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) reiterated its commitment to the partnership agreement signed in 2022 with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy for an innovative programme that will eventually allow all of their 4,000+ Teacher Trainees access to learn how to play and teach golf.

The ‘Train the Trainers’ project that was initiated by the GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy with Nicholas Fraser, Head of of Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit in January 2021, has seen the development of Golf in Secondary schools across eight regions resulting in certified PE Trainers and equipment being provided by the Golf Association for learners across the country.

The CPCE programme, which commences immediately, will enhance the institution’s Physical Education course whilst allowing all student teachers access to learning the sport. The partnership between the GGA, Nexgen Golf and CPCE is expected to equip physical education majors with the competencies necessary to teach the sport upon return to their respective school districts.

“With Golf being an elective on the physical education syllabus for CSEC, and the expectation that thousands of learners, through the MoE Priority Programme Initiative, will join the hundreds of students who choose golf as their PE elective, we see it necessary that teachers are trained in the sport,” said Vice Principal (Registrar) Ms. Kevaun Sears. “We applaud and commend Mr. Hussain and his team on the astounding progress and dedication to making the sport accessible to all Guyanese, especially in such a short period!”

“I have been involved with the CSEC PE golf examinations since 2022 and I attended the last ‘Train the Trainers’ program at the Nexgen Golf Academy. The exclusive teaching system developed by Mr. Hussain is easy to implement as evidenced by the results from CSEC results in 2022-23 where we achieved 100% pass rate with over 90% at Grade I.” said Mr. Stanley, CPCE Sports Coordinator.

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain has been the driving force for golf since 2018 as a Coach, Trainer, Golf Course Designer and the sport’s most passionate advocate. He sees this as quite possibly the most impactful step in development of the sport, “in conjunction with thousands of learners being exposed to the sport through Minister Manickchand’s mandated Priority Programme, we are training student teachers so we will now have the means to reach every learner in the nation. I am confident that Guyana will dominate on the world stage based on the sheer number of persons who will be playing golf by the end of 2025.”

Hussain revolutionized the game when he designed and built the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop, a scaled full length golf course that only required 8 acres of land. Similar courses are planned for Regions 2, 5 and 6 in 2024 and these will be lighted to allow for night play under cool conditions and after hours programmes for children.