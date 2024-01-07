Fire guts New Providence home

Kaieteur News – A house which belonged to the family of former Chairman of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop at a gated community in New Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, was gutted by fire on Saturday afternoon.

The inferno, which is said to be the fifth house fire to be recorded on the coastland this year, was observed in the double flat building on Cammie Street, New Providence around 14:15hrs on Saturday.

Following an alarm by residents, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was informed of the fire and fire tenders raced to the scene. However, the firemen were forced to contend with windy conditions at the scene while people in the area noted that the fire had already spread to various parts of the wooden and concrete house when the firemen arrived.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, firemen were desperately trying to contain the blaze which threatened nearby homes as the winds pushed the flames. The firemen were able to out most of the flames by 15:00hrs although thick black smoke continued to bellow in the skies above the area.

Several residents responded to the scene as well as passersby who observed the smoke while traversing the East Bank Demerara public road. It is unclear if anyone lived at the house and a neighbour noted that the late PNC/R’s chair’s wife owned the building.

The fire comes one day after a Venezuelan national died in a fire at Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) which gutted a double-flat building. The man, Richard Lozado, 47, was installing windows at the house on behalf of the owners. Unknown to them, he slept overnight at the bottom flat of the building when tragedy struck.

On Wednesday, a fire which was said to be electrical in origin gutted a house at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara. And on Tuesday night, a fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice resulted in the death of schoolteacher Tokant Deokharrn.

Earlier on Tuesday night, fire gutted a single flat house at Pump Road, Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The small wooden structure was occupied by Ovena Braithwaite and her four children. The woman was reportedly cooking on a kerosene stove at the time. The stove exploded and as a result, the flames spread to the walls of the home; it was destroyed within minutes.