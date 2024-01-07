Defending Regional 4-day champions GHE begin preparations with 4-Day practice matches

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced on Saturday that Anthony Adams and Matthew Nandu had been selected as the captains for the respective bowl offs during the Regional 4-Day 2024 preparations. Match 1 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 9 at the GCC in Bourda.

Adams and Nandu will lead respective XI’s when they GCB commence preparations for this year’s Regional 4-Day tournament, with a pair of warm up games set to bowl off from January 9-12 and 16-19.

Team B led by the young batting star, Nandu, features a number of high-profile players such as Kemol Savory, Shamar Yearwood, Nial Smith, Veerasammy Permaul and other top Guyana senior/junior players.

Over on Team A, the veteran left-arm spinner Adams will lead his troops, as players the caliber of Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Quentin Sampson, Akshaya Persaud, Zeynul Ramsammy and others will feature in a star-studded battle.

Game 1 bowls off on Tuesday January 9 at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

The two sides will engage in competition from next week with the Regional 4-Day tournament, bowling off early next month (February); with defending Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles looking to mirror/top last season’s performance.

Anthony Adams XI (Team A) – Anthony Adams (Captain), Sachin Singh, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kevlon Anderson, Akshaya Persaud, Zachary Jodah, Zeynul Ramsammy, Joshua Persaud, Aryan Persaud, Junior Sinclair, Quentin Sampson, Rivaldo Phillips, Sylus Tyndall, Malcom Hubbard, Adrian Hetmyer, Bruce Vincent and Clinton Pestano.

Matthew Nandu XI (Team B) – Matthew Nandu (Captain), Raymon Perez, Shamar Yearwood, Kemol Savory, Richie Looknauth, Brandon Jaikaran, Jonathan Rampersaud, Johnathan Van Lange, Gulcharran Chulai, Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith, Thaddeus Lovell, Ronsford Beaton, Ashmead Nedd, Ronald Alimohamed, Ushadeva Balgobin and Steven Sankar.