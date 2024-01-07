Latest update January 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

‘Change your ways’ – pensioner tells alleged thieves

Jan 07, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

…as he withdraws case against them

Kaieteur News – A generous pensioner spared two men prison time on Friday, after the two accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to an alleged robbery charge committed on January 3, 2024.

Shakeel Thomas and Atto McDonald both appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to them. They both pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on January 3, 2024, at Lombard Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, the duo stole from George Grant, his pension book, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card, a cell phone valued $35,000, a Samsung air pods valued $5000, and $43,000 in cash.

However, during the court proceedings, Grant sought to withdraw the case against the duo. He told the defendants that he depends on his pension while noting that he worked all his life just to be entitled to the benefits.

“Change your ways; this is a chance you are getting. Live a life in Christ,” the pensioner told the accused.

In response, Magistrate Bess told the duo that they should take the opportunity given to do good and change their lives. He emphasized, “time, discipline and hard work.”

