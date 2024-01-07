‘Change your ways’ – pensioner tells alleged thieves

Latest update January 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A generous pensioner spared two men prison time on Friday, after the two accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to an alleged robbery charge committed on January 3, 2024.
Shakeel Thomas and Atto McDonald both appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to them. They both pleaded not guilty.
It is alleged that on January 3, 2024, at Lombard Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, the duo stole from George Grant, his pension book, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card, a cell phone valued $35,000, a Samsung air pods valued $5000, and $43,000 in cash.
However, during the court proceedings, Grant sought to withdraw the case against the duo. He told the defendants that he depends on his pension while noting that he worked all his life just to be entitled to the benefits.
“Change your ways; this is a chance you are getting. Live a life in Christ,” the pensioner told the accused.
In response, Magistrate Bess told the duo that they should take the opportunity given to do good and change their lives. He emphasized, “time, discipline and hard work.”
Warship to protect oil block!
Jan 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Versatile junior chess players Sachin Pitamber and Kyle Couchman outplayed senior and junior players alike and emerged clear winners in separate rapid / blitz chess...
Jan 07, 2024
Jan 07, 2024
Jan 07, 2024
Jan 07, 2024
Jan 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – During the early 1980’s, there were plans to build a presidential palace for Forbes Burnham who at... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]