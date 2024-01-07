Armageddon sound clash returns on January 27

Waterfalls Magazine – Armageddon clash has been well known for over six years for its vibration and energy built in the Guyana clash industry. Empire Media Inc (EMI) has over the years aimed to promote and sustain the craft of sound clash while recognizing the talent of deejays across Guyana.

Empire Media Inc. is ecstatic to announce that it’s that time again in the “sound world”. The group’s return of the Armageddon Sound clash was overdue given an extensive wait due to the pandemic. On Sunday 10th December, 2023, clash lovers, and the media joined in witnessing the launching of ARMAGEDDON SOUND CLASH 2024. This event took place at Mango Lane, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown at 2:00 p.m.

The reigning champion, Deejay Magnum from Notorious Sounds, along with Jimmy Slaughter from Firehouse International and David Hype out of Warriors Choice Sounds kicked off the event at the launch. As the days draw closer, Empire Media Inc encourages patrons to come out in their numbers to represent for their favorite Deejay as they prepare to exhibit their talent on the big stage.

The clash is slated to take place on January 27th, 2024 at the National Stadium Tarmac, Providence from 10:00 p.m. Fans can expect to see 3 foreign and three local sound systems in the running where the winner grasps the opportunity to capture the championship trophy in a musical battle along with GYD$1,000,000.

In 2020, EMI brought fans a foreign sound out of Africa which left an everlasting impression with his unique craft which gained him new fans in Guyana. In 2024, the promoters have locked in Kanabis Sound out of Antigua; Artical Pride of Japan and for the first time a foreign female Deejay will grace the stage known as Diamond Sunshine of Kosmik Movement from the USA. Locally, patrons will witness Notorious International, Fire House International Sound and Warriors Choice who is a new comer to the arena.

Empire Media Inc. continues to create history; the promo team forecast 2024 to be the biggest clash since it opened the doors to this form of entertainment in 2017.

In a release the group expressed its gratitude. “We would like to thank our current sponsors who are backing EMI in making this event a success thus far which includes: The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Kabisa and Coles Printing.”

“We encourage fans to keep it locked and follow the Armageddon train, look out for our Armageddon Promo ladies, who have been hitting the streets, for chances to win tickets at our upcoming bar promotions across Guyana. Feel free to also follow our Empire Media Inc. page for pop up promotions and updates on the clash,” EMI added in the statement.