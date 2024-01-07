2023 a record for Regal Cricket teams

Kaieteur Sports – In the year 2023, Regal cricket teams have dominated softball cricket in and out of Guyana and are eager to continue in 2024.

On the field there were three teams because in softball cricket there are three categories for competition; Open, Masters and Legends. While the Legends have proven themselves as true champions the other Regal teams were not too far behind.

The Legends, with players 50 years old or older, entered five major tournaments and won all five titles. It was a year of fists for the Regal Legends as they won the Orlando Softball Cricket League title in March for the first time.

Before 2023, it was the only trophy that was missing from their cabinet. With the bat, Rudolph Baker, Ramesh Deonarine and Unis Yusuf turned up when it mattered most.

David Harper, Khamraj Sumair and Parsram Persaud were consistent with the ball in chilly weather especially in the final against the home side, Orlando Legends where the temperature was as low as eight degrees Celsius.

In April, the Legends copped the inaugural Speaker’s Softball Cup which was organized by the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown. The Mahendra Hardyal-led side won all of their matches in this tournament with consistent performances from Eric Thomas (now deceased), Wayne Jones and Baker.

In July, the champs returned to the United States of America, this time to New York City. When the dust was settled on the Fourth of July weekend, the Regal Legends emerged as the champions once again.

This was a hard fought tournament and in the final against Toronto, the Regal Legends were pushed but eventually held on thanks mainly to Sumair, Deonarine, Thomas, Throy Kippins and Hardyal.

Then Guyana became the battle field for two major tournaments, with the end of September seeing the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup being played for the first time right after the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) rather than the traditional date of early November.

However, a brand new tournament was launched and played in mid-November, the Vice President’s Softball Cup which was full of hype. While the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup attracted overseas participation and the finals were played under floodlights at the Demerara Cricket Club the Vice President’s Cup was made up of local teams.

Again, Regal Legends humbled all opponents to take away the championships. The Regal Masters also clinched the championships in the same tournaments on home soil to emulate their seniors.

In Orlando, the Regal Masters (40 years and older) began their year on a winning note and also took the Speaker’s Cup at Everest Cricket Club on May 1. However, in the Big Apple the Campbellville-based side stumbled at the final hurdle.

Since then the Masters side regrouped to claim the year-end titles but captain ‘Bobby’ Parsnauth is looking for a clean sweep in 2024. With the likes of Patrick Rooplall, Tyrone Sanasie and Roy Persaud they have the artillery to conquer all tournaments in the new year.

The Regal All-Stars side were not afforded the opportunity to play in every major tournament like the Masters and Legends but gave a fair account of themselves on the rare occasion.

They missed out on participating in the Orlando Cup and in the New York Softball Cricket League Independence Cup while there was no Open Category in the Speaker’s Cup but got their opportunities in the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup and the brand new Vice President’s Softball Cup in Guyana where they made hay while the sun shone.

The All-Stars lost in the final of the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup under the lights at DCC but bounced back to end the year with the Vice President’s Cup which they won at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary where a large crowd turned up.

With a similar calendar set for 2024, the Regal sides will be working hard to sweep all tournaments to consolidate their position as the best softball teams in the arena in and out of Guyana. Look out for the guys in the uniforms sporting the colors of the Golden Arrowhead as they head to a tournament near you.