Werk-en-Rust man wanted for friend’s murder

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Carlton Bourne, also known as “Akeem Bourne”, from Chapel Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, is wanted in connection with the tragic murder of his friend, 30-year-old Chavis Wilson.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, December 31, turned deadly following a dispute over money and an iPhone in Freeman Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to reports, there was a confrontation between Wilson and Bourne that quickly spiraled out of control. The altercation intensified as the suspect allegedly dragged Wilson across different sections of the East Ruimveldt Squatting Dam. The confrontation culminated in the suspect throwing Wilson into a trench and subsequently firing a fatal shot.

The police are urging anyone with information about Carlton Bourne’s whereabouts to come forward.