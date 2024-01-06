Walking can be hazardous to your health

Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – People nah like walk down de streets. Everything nowadays is driving. A man wanted to borrow de newspapers from he neighbour, so he jump on he electric bike and ride over to he neighbour.
But deh gat some people who does walk and de more dem walk, things does happen to dem. A lady one day was walking past a store, She say a parrot in de store window. So she decide fuh stop and admire de parrot because was a long time, she did not see a parrot.
To her surprise, de parrot turned to her and said, “ Hey lady, yuh really ugly.
De lady get vex. She walked past de store.
The next day she see de same parrot in de window. When the parrot sees her it says, “Hey lady, yuhe really ugly.”
De lady get vex again and walk away.
A day later she sees the same parrot and once again it says, “Hey lady, yuh really ugly.”
De lady get so furious dat she marched straight into the store. She went straight to de manager and threaten him that she was going to sue the store and have the bird killed.
The store manager apologizes profusely. He promised that de bird won’t say anything again.
The next day when the lady walks past the store the parrot says to her, “Hey lady. Lady!”
She pauses, scowls with an icy stare, and says, “Yes?”
And the parrot says, “… You know…”
Talk Half! Leff Half!
We have to beg to see if Exxon lodge the US$2Billion protection for the Guyanese people
Kaieteur News – At his last press conference, Bharrat Jagdeo sought to disparage a young professional who is young... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
