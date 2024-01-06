Venezuelan national dies in Pouderoyen house fire

Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Venezuelan national, Richard Lozada, 47, died in a fire on Friday morning at Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-hoop, West Bank Demerara (W.B.D).
Lozada, a carpenter, had been residing at the property while undertaking repair work. Tragically, he was caught in the blaze that erupted at Lot G 1 1/3 Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to the emergency call at 3:31 a.m., dispatching firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station. Upon arrival, they encountered a two-story house ablaze, with the first floor fully consumed by flames.
Efforts were immediately focused on containing the fire to the first floor and mitigating potential threats to neighboring structures. Despite their rapid intervention, the first floor of the building was destroyed, resulting in Lozada’s death.
The property owned by 68-year-old Bernadette Gordon and inhabited by 27-year-old Canaan Bacchus, suffered irreparable damage to the first floor.
According to the Fire Service, at the time of the fire, no one was aware of Lozada’s presence inside the building.
Moreover, the intensity of the fire also caused collateral damage to adjacent residences at Lot G 11/3 Plantain Walk and Lot H 11 Plantain Walk, impacting windows, external walls, and a parked Toyota Premio (registration PYY3553).
GFS has initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
We have to beg to see if Exxon lodge the US$2Billion protection for the Guyanese people
Jan 06, 2024– Monedderlust Connection FC to clash with Slingerz FC for Elite League berth Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff final between...
Jan 06, 2024
Jan 06, 2024
Jan 06, 2024
Jan 06, 2024
Jan 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his last press conference, Bharrat Jagdeo sought to disparage a young professional who is young... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]