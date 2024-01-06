Venezuelan national dies in Pouderoyen house fire

Kaieteur News – Venezuelan national, Richard Lozada, 47, died in a fire on Friday morning at Plantain Walk, Vreed-en-hoop, West Bank Demerara (W.B.D).

Lozada, a carpenter, had been residing at the property while undertaking repair work. Tragically, he was caught in the blaze that erupted at Lot G 1 1/3 Plantain Walk, Pouderoyen.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to the emergency call at 3:31 a.m., dispatching firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station. Upon arrival, they encountered a two-story house ablaze, with the first floor fully consumed by flames.

Efforts were immediately focused on containing the fire to the first floor and mitigating potential threats to neighboring structures. Despite their rapid intervention, the first floor of the building was destroyed, resulting in Lozada’s death.

The property owned by 68-year-old Bernadette Gordon and inhabited by 27-year-old Canaan Bacchus, suffered irreparable damage to the first floor.

According to the Fire Service, at the time of the fire, no one was aware of Lozada’s presence inside the building.

Moreover, the intensity of the fire also caused collateral damage to adjacent residences at Lot G 11/3 Plantain Walk and Lot H 11 Plantain Walk, impacting windows, external walls, and a parked Toyota Premio (registration PYY3553).

GFS has initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze.