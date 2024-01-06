Thief jailed for 15 months despite begging Magistrate to stay with child

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old single parent of one, who admitted to stealing and escaping police custody, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, was jailed for 15-months, despite a passionate plea to the Magistrate to allow him the freedom to remain with his seven-year-old son.

Kumar Saul called ‘Barber’, of Leopold Street, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where he was charged for simple larceny and escaping lawful custody. The accused pleaded guilty to both charges.

It is alleged that between December 22, 2023, and December 27, 2023, at East Street, Georgetown, Saul stole from Sherwin Long, a cooler valued $15,000, a red tarpaulin valued $22,000, a quantity of beverages valued $6000, and $50, 000 in cash, totaling the value of $93,000. It is further alleged that Saul escaped from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court holding area on Tuesday.

The prosecution related that on December 22, 2023, Long locked up his stall, which is located close to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and departed for his residence. Upon his return to the stall on December 27, 2023, he noticed the things listed in the charge were missing. Subsequently a report was made to the police, and the accused was later apprehended. It was noted by the prosecutor that eyewitnesses saw the accused taking out the cooler and tarpaulin.

During court, Saul admitted to both charges with an explanation for each. Following the simple larceny charge, he claimed he only took the cooler and tarpaulin. In relation to the escaping lawful custody charge, Saul said that he didn’t run away from Police custody.

“I walk out the court yard. Me ain’t run away like how them seh me run away. They (Police) know me. I is the man who is clean up the court,” Saul told the Magistrate.

Furthermore, Saul pleaded with the court to exercise its discretion on him. He explained, “Sir I gatta son that grow up without his mother, I show he all the love me can show he, he ain’t get nobody else.”

Notwithstanding his statements, the Senior Magistrate told him that the court put into consideration that he (Saul) entered a guilty plea at the earliest time possible, which shows; he (Saul) had no interest in wasting judicial time.

To this end Senior Magistrate Bess, imposed nine months for the simple larceny charge, and six months for escaping lawful custody, totaling a 15 months imprisonment.