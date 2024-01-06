The battle for GFF Elite League qualification happens tomorrow

Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff final between Slingerz and Monedderlust football clubs has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Sunday (January 7) at the Ministry of Education Ground located on Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown.
The action-packed GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff kicked off on December 17, featuring nine triumphant teams from the Member Associations’ Leagues battling fiercely for a prized entry into the esteemed Elite League Season Six.
The Playoffs featured teams like Beacons (Bartica Football Association), Beacon (Georgetown Football Association), Buxton Stars (East Coast Demerara Football Association), Dominators (Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association), Herstelling Raiders (East Bank Demerara Football Association), Monedderlust (Berbice Football Association), Slingerz (West Demerara Football Association), Tabatinga (Rupununi Football Association), and Winners Connection (Upper Demerara Football Association).
A thrilling doubleheader with the inaugural Women’s League Division One final match, featuring the clash between the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force, slated as the opening event on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. This will be followed by the eagerly anticipated showdown between Slingerz and Monedderlust at 7 p.m. with the winner securing an automatic spot in the upcoming Elite League Season Six, set to kick off in February, along with a one million dollars preparation grant.
Monedderlust, however, has been a standout force, dominating Group A with their tactical finesse and determined gameplay. Led by a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, they’ve earned their place in the final, eyeing the Elite League spot with unwavering focus.
On the other hand, Slingerz FC arrives with a legacy of success and an unyielding hunger for more. Their unbeaten run in Group C, including a hard-fought 1-0 win against Winners Connection and a stellar 3-0 victory in the semi-finals, showcases their attacking prowess and defensive strength, all aimed at securing that Elite League ticket.
Both teams have battled fiercely to reach this pivotal moment, standing on the brink of making history in senior football. Meanwhile, the change in venue and date is the result of a scheduling conflict at the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown.
GFF Competition Director Troy Peters has urged fans to show their support by attending Sunday’s matches. “This will be another weekend of intense competition from four incredibly talented teams. I invite fans to join us on Sunday, showing support for their teams and players in what promises to be an electrifying afternoon.”
The Elite League represents GFF President Wayne Forde’s vision for advancing club football, serving as a crucial platform for players aspiring to transition into the national programme.
