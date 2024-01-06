RCD to kick off 2024 with Inaugural Inter-Region Softball Cricket on February 18

Kaieteur Sports – Roraima Community Developers will kick off its 2024 calendar of activities with a National Softball Cricket tournament whereby the competition will see all ten administrative regions taking part.

According to RCD release the tournament will be played at an open category because over the years softball cricket has seen a tremendous decline nationally and that is because of the categorizing of the local cricket, where many could not get involved in the games regionally and nationally because of age range.

According to the officials, they see this tournament as a grassroot one and in bringing back softball to the village level. While its aim and objective is to bring our people together.

They further said that sports play an integral part in binding our people and mounding our youths towards a positive future.

The tournament will see all age group participating within the teams that will be taking part and each region will have its own competition to crown its champion.

According to Roraima Community Developers the teams competing regionally will be vying for trophies and cash incentives. While the winning team in each region will battle against each other for same but most importantly for the national championship bragging rights.

The tournament will be played on a ten overs aside, round arm bowling and on a knockout format.

Softball teams around Guyana that are interested to take part are asked to start preparations for the Inter Region Tournament which will bowl off on February 18 at various venues across the country.

Roraima Community Developers said that the contact numbers for each regional coordinator will be made public in a later press release.

The officials are hoping for full cooperation from all as they are using this tournament in bringing our people together in unity through sports.