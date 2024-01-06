Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

RCD to kick off 2024 with Inaugural Inter-Region Softball Cricket on February 18

Jan 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Roraima Community Developers will kick off its 2024 calendar of activities with a National Softball Cricket tournament whereby the competition will see all ten administrative regions taking part.

According to RCD release the tournament will be played at an open category because over the years softball cricket has seen a tremendous decline nationally and that is because of the categorizing of the local cricket, where many could not get involved in the games regionally and nationally because of age range.

According to the officials, they see this tournament as a grassroot one and in bringing back softball to the village level. While its aim and objective is to bring our people together.

They further said that sports play an integral part in binding our people and mounding our youths towards a positive future.

The tournament will see all age group participating within the teams that will be taking part and each region will have its own competition to crown its champion.

According to Roraima Community Developers the teams competing regionally will be vying for trophies and cash incentives. While the winning team in each region will battle against each other for same but most importantly for the national championship bragging rights.

The tournament will be played on a ten overs aside, round arm bowling and on a knockout format.

Softball teams around Guyana that are interested to take part are asked to start preparations for the Inter Region Tournament which will bowl off on February 18 at various venues across the country.

Roraima Community Developers said that the contact numbers for each regional coordinator will be made public in a later press release.

The officials are hoping for full cooperation from all as they are using this tournament in bringing our people together in unity through sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

We have to beg to see if Exxon lodge the US$2Billion protection for the Guyanese people

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The battle for GFF Elite League qualification happens tomorrow

The battle for GFF Elite League qualification happens tomorrow

Jan 06, 2024

– Monedderlust Connection FC to clash with Slingerz FC for Elite League berth Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff final between...
Read More
Fixtures revealed for historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and the USA

Fixtures revealed for historic ICC Men’s T20...

Jan 06, 2024

Grange breaks silence about Jamaica Tallawahs fallout; commitment to cricket

Grange breaks silence about Jamaica Tallawahs...

Jan 06, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Basketball League set to resume January 13

‘One Guyana’ Basketball League set to resume...

Jan 06, 2024

DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 resumes today

DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association...

Jan 06, 2024

Adams, Nandu named respective captains as Regional 4-Day preparations bowl off

Adams, Nandu named respective captains as...

Jan 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]