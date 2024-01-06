Public Servants to be trained in Spanish – Minister Parag

Kaieteur News – Public Servants will be taught Spanish this year, Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag announced on Friday.

The Minister was at the time speaking at her ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at the Waterloo Street, Georgetown office.

Minister Parag disclosed that her ministry is seeking to collaborate with Coursera to ensure that all public servants are taught Spanish. Initial steps have been taken in this regard.

“In 2024 the Ministry of Public Service’s mandate will be to train all Public Servants in Spanish. We are looking at being able to partner with Coursera, which we will be doing very soon and we are looking to train all public servants. We are looking to train all of the sectors. All of the Ministries in Central Government would be able to customize a training that is relevant to their ministry and Coursera will (take it from there),” Parag told reporters.

Noting that there are over 54,000 persons in the Public Sector, the minister explained that the course is expected to begin in March 2024 and while it is not mandatory that a public servant applies, taking into consideration development in the country she is hopeful that they will take advantage of the opportunity.

“We are now partnering, and it is scheduled to start around March, and it will run for just about 16 months or just about there. This is where we will advertise (and) persons will be able to apply through an online process and Coursera has their requirements for the program as well. Again we are taking a course of development as well as modernization so we want to be able to have public servants not being left back because we’re dealing with the public,” Minister Parag said.

Additionally the Minister informed the media that her ministry is also seeking another partnership with Canada “to be able to train 2000 persons, not necessarily public servants, but 2000 persons in Information Technology. But more than that is the bonus of training those persons with the end result being 100% that they will be employed. We are looking to go further than just training people and putting them out there but making sure that they are able to be independent and able to be financially empowered.”