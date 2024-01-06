Port Mourant fire: Teacher died from smoke inhalation – PM reveals

Kaieteur News – Tokant Deokharan, the teacher who died in the Port Mourant, Berbice fire that gutted two houses died from smoke inhalation, a post mortem examination conducted by government pathologist, Dr. V. Bridgemohan revealed.

The post mortem examination was conducted on January 4, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that at 22:17h it was informed of a massive fire at Manager’s Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The GFS said two water tenders and seven firefighters from the Rose Hall Fire Station immediately responded. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters observed two buildings fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

The Fire Service said the fire originated in a one-storey wooden and concrete house owned by Tokant Deokharan’s sister who resides in the United States. Deokharan, who lived at the house, died in the blaze while the building was destroyed.

The blaze, which residents said spread within minutes, also engulfed another two-storey wooden and concrete house which was located next to Deokharan’s home. That building, which was occupied by 75-year-old Ameena Bacchus, was also gutted by the inferno, rendering the elderly woman homeless.

The firefighters were able to contain the blaze which residents noted threatened a third house nearby.

Following Tuesday night’s fire, the Guyana Fire Service reminded citizens to make premises safe against the risks of fires by equipping homes and businesses with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and smoke alarms.