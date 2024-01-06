Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Port Mourant fire: Teacher died from smoke inhalation – PM reveals

Jan 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Tokant Deokharan, the teacher who died in the Port Mourant, Berbice fire that gutted two houses died from smoke inhalation, a post mortem examination conducted by government pathologist, Dr. V. Bridgemohan revealed.

Deceased, Tokant Deokharan

Deceased, Tokant Deokharan

The post mortem examination was conducted on January 4, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported that at 22:17h it was informed of a massive fire at Manager’s Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The GFS said two water tenders and seven firefighters from the Rose Hall Fire Station immediately responded. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters observed two buildings fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

The Fire Service said the fire originated in a one-storey wooden and concrete house owned by Tokant Deokharan’s sister who resides in the United States. Deokharan, who lived at the house, died in the blaze while the building was destroyed.

The blaze, which residents said spread within minutes, also engulfed another two-storey wooden and concrete house which was located next to Deokharan’s home. That building, which was occupied by 75-year-old Ameena Bacchus, was also gutted by the inferno, rendering the elderly woman homeless.

The firefighters were able to contain the blaze which residents noted threatened a third house nearby.

Following Tuesday night’s fire, the Guyana Fire Service reminded citizens to make premises safe against the risks of fires by equipping homes and businesses with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and smoke alarms.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

We have to beg to see if Exxon lodge the US$2Billion protection for the Guyanese people

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The battle for GFF Elite League qualification happens tomorrow

The battle for GFF Elite League qualification happens tomorrow

Jan 06, 2024

– Monedderlust Connection FC to clash with Slingerz FC for Elite League berth Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff final between...
Read More
Fixtures revealed for historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and the USA

Fixtures revealed for historic ICC Men’s T20...

Jan 06, 2024

Grange breaks silence about Jamaica Tallawahs fallout; commitment to cricket

Grange breaks silence about Jamaica Tallawahs...

Jan 06, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Basketball League set to resume January 13

‘One Guyana’ Basketball League set to resume...

Jan 06, 2024

DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 resumes today

DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association...

Jan 06, 2024

Adams, Nandu named respective captains as Regional 4-Day preparations bowl off

Adams, Nandu named respective captains as...

Jan 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]