Parika man remanded for murder of reputed wife

Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Gurudeen Lalaram, a mason of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo, was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of his reputed wife 25-year-old market vendor, Parbattie Amanda Persaud.

Persaud was allegedly beaten to death by Lalaram on December 31, 2023 at Parika Façade.

The accused appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

Lalaram was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He is being represented by attorney-at-law, Jevon Cox.

The accused was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 2, 2024.

According to reports, during the early hours of Sunday, December 31, 2023, Persaud was heading to the market when a confrontation arose between her and Lallaram. The argument escalated quickly, resulting in Lalaram attacking Persaud with a piece of wood, causing severe injuries.

Despite the efforts of nearby residents to summon the authorities, Persaud suffered grave wounds to her head and face. She was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Police promptly responded to the scene of the crime and apprehended Lalaram as he attempted to flee on an electric scooter. He was taken into custody and the suspected murder weapon was obtained, along with a statement from Lallaram under caution and video recording.

The couple shared a common-law relationship for six years which resulted in the birth of a three-year-old daughter. Reports are that the woman experienced a history of alleged abuse at the hands of the man.