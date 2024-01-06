‘One Guyana’ Basketball League set to resume January 13

Kaieteur Sports – After a brief break for the 2023 festive season, the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball Premier League is gearing up for its return on Saturday, January 13th, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The playoffs, promising intense matchups, will mark the next stage of this inaugural tournament.

In the Jaguar Conference, the undefeated Stabroek Eagles are set to clash with the Kobras. Meanwhile, the UG Trojans, securing the second spot, will take on the Bounty Colts, blending youthful vigor with seasoned experience, all vying for a spot in the Conference Finals.

Kicking off the action in the Harpy Eagles Conference at 7:00 PM, the #2 seed Kwakwani Untouchables will face off against the #3 seed South Ruimveldt Mambas. The main event at 9:00 PM features the #1 seed Pacesetters going head-to-head with the #4 Ravens.

The action will continue on January 20th, with the Jaguar Conference, the #2 seed Bounty Colts will clash with the #3 seeded Kobras at 7:00 PM, followed by the #1 seed Eagles taking on the #4 placed UG Trojans at 9:00 PM, all at the same venue.

The playoff setup pits the top four teams against each other: the first-ranked team faces the fourth, and the second-ranked team squares off against the third.

The victorious teams from the playoffs will advance to their Conference Finals, engaging in a best-of-three series to determine who moves forward to the National Finals.

The ultimate prize for the tournament champions stands at $1 million alongside trophies, while the runners-up will secure $500,000 in addition to trophies.

The success of this tournament has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, G-Boats Guyana, National Sports Commission, Guyana Basketball Federation, and Georgetown Basketball Federation.