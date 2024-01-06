Man, 59, slapped with six fraud charges

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old man was on Friday slapped with six fraud charges when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offences.

Nobert Bailey, a father of three, who resides at Lot 2281 Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is accused of receiving $796,000 from six persons by falsely pretending to be in the position to grant cash, bank loans, and to purchase a motorcar.

Particularly between the period of November 14, 2023 and December 8, 2023, Bailey allegedly obtained $85,000 from George Springer, $120,000 from Onicka Nedd, $100,000 from Nandy Blair, and $120,000 from Kevin Blair, by falsely pretending to be in the position to grant them a cash loan, when he was not in the position to do so.

It was further alleged that the 59-year-old man, obtained $150,000 from Jaclyn Blair, by falsely pretending to be in the position to grant a bank loan, when he was not in the position to do so. In addition, Bailey is also accused of allegedly obtaining the sum of $221,000 from Oliver Latchmie, by falsely pretending to be in position to purchase a motorcar, when he was not in position to do so.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that police had difficulties locating the accused and the fact that Bailey has several pending matters in three different courts, for similar offences.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s facts, the Senior Magistrate was keen to note that the offences committed by the defendant are bailable. Bail was subsequently granted in the sum of $150,000 for each charge, totaling the sum of $900,000.

The Magistrate imposed conditions with the granting of bail. Bailey is required to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday until his return to court on February 9, 2024. He is also required to lodge his passport.