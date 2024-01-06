DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 resumes today

Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 Tournament will resume this weekend, starting today 6th January 2024. Double- header matches are set for Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) ground today, Saturday and GCC tomorrow, Sunday.
Fixtures;
On Saturday 6th January:
UDCA Scorpions vs ECCB Canje Pheasants@ MMZ 9am
WDCA Jaguars vs EBCA Tigers @ MMZ 1pm.
GCA Panthers Bye
On Sunday 7th January:
UDCA Scorpions vs EBCA Tigers @ GCC 9am
GCA Panthers vs ECCB Canje Pheasants @ GCC 1pm
WDCA Bye
Play continues next weekend with;
On Saturday 13th January:
UDCA Scorpions vs WDCA Jaguars@ DCC 9am
EBCA Tigers vs GCA Panthers @ DCC 1pm
ECCB Canje Pheasants Bye
Tentatively set for on Sunday 14th
Semifinals:
Semifinal (1) @ GCC 9am
Semifinal (2) @ GCC 1PM.
On Saturday 20th January:
3rd place play offs @ GCC 9am
Grand Finale @ GCC 1pm Sunday 21st.
