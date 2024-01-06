Latest update January 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 resumes today

Jan 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The DCB/SVC/Precision Services Inc. Inter-Association T/20 Tournament will resume this weekend, starting today 6th January 2024. Double- header matches are set for Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) ground today, Saturday and GCC tomorrow, Sunday.

Fixtures;

On Saturday 6th January:

UDCA Scorpions vs ECCB Canje Pheasants@ MMZ 9am

WDCA Jaguars  vs EBCA Tigers @ MMZ 1pm.

GCA Panthers Bye

On Sunday 7th January:

UDCA Scorpions vs EBCA Tigers @ GCC  9am

GCA Panthers vs ECCB Canje Pheasants @ GCC  1pm

WDCA Bye

Play continues next weekend with;

On Saturday 13th January:

UDCA Scorpions vs WDCA Jaguars@ DCC  9am

EBCA Tigers vs GCA Panthers @ DCC 1pm

ECCB Canje Pheasants Bye

Tentatively set for on Sunday 14th

Semifinals:

Semifinal (1) @ GCC 9am

Semifinal (2) @ GCC 1PM.

On Saturday 20th January:

3rd place play offs @ GCC 9am

Grand Finale @ GCC 1pm Sunday 21st.

