Contract signed for the construction of US$35M four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited signed a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Friday.

Upon completion, it is expected that the bridge will alleviate existing traffic woes facing commuters in the mining town of Linden which has worsened significantly with the ongoing construction of the Linden to Mabura Highway.

In 2020, some 768,000 vehicular crossings were recorded but this doubled in 2023 with 1.5 million vehicular crossings being recorded.

This infrastructural project is seen by the Government of Guyana as a significant milestone and infrastructural upgrade from the single-lane bridge that was constructed in 1966.

The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years. It will be precast and will be 220 meters long, and will carry all the road safety signs, lighting and have a 32 meters horizontal clearage and 11.5 meters vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.

At the ceremonial signing of the contract between President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the construction of the bridge is not a stand-alone infrastructure but is linked to the many other infrastructural projects bridging Georgetown to Brazil.

“This bridge is not a stand-alone infrastructure…this bridge is linked to the 45 bridges along the Linden to Lethem Highway that will create immense opportunity in positioning Region 10 as the engineering and mechanical hub and transport and logistics hub not only for mining, but also for the trade that will exist between Brazil and Guyana,” the President said while pointing to the other infrastructural developments that occurred since his government took office in 2020.

With the construction of the Linden to Lethem highway and other infrastructure linking Georgetown to Brazil, he explained there was a greater need for a wider bridge particularly with the more than 50 percent increase in traffic traversing daily.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said the construction of the bridge is a fulfillment of a social contract to the people. The bridge he said will link the deep water harbour out of Berbice, new road networks on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), and by extension Georgetown to other parts of South America.

“Since then, the accelerated work for the completion of the thoroughfare that could move you seamlessly from Georgetown into Brazil is at work,” the Minister said.

Further, General Manager of China Construction Railway Construction Limited, Dong Chong Lee said the company is committed to working safely and complying with other local regulations. Lee said too that safety is an important factor in ensuring that the project is completed in keeping with established timelines.

Meanwhile, commuters in Linden have expressed a grave need for a new bridge given the long waiting time they are forced to endure particularly during peak periods.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Minister of Local Government Sonia Parag, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Regional Members of Parliament (MP), Devin Sears and Jermaine Figueira, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams and other regional officials.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is also constructing the new $260 million crossing over the Demerara River to bridge Regions Three and Four.