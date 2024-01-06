Adams, Nandu named respective captains as Regional 4-Day preparations bowl off

GCB 4-Day practice matches…

– Match 1 set to bowl of Tuesday January 9

Kaieteur Sports – Anthony Adam and Matthew Nandu will lead respective XI’s when they GCB commence preparations for this year’s Regional 4-Day tournament, with a pair of warm up games set to bowl off from January 9-12 and 16-19.

Team B led by the young batting star, Nandu, features a number of high-profile players such as; Kemol Savory, Shamar Yearwood, Niall Smith, Veerasammy Permaul and other top brass Guyana senior/junior players.

Over on Team A, the veteran spinner Adams will lead his troops, as players the caliber of ;Junior Sinclair, Quentin Sampson, Akshaya Persaud, Zeynul Ramsammy and others will feature in a star-studded battle.

The two sides will engage in competition from next week with the Regional 4-Day tournament, bowling off early next month (February); with defending Champs Guyana Harpy Eagles looking to mirror/top last season’s performance.

Meanwhile, Game 1 bowls off on Tuesday January 9 at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), from 9:30h.

Anthony Adams XI (Team A) Team – Anthony Adams (Captain), Sachin Singh, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kevlon Anderson, Akshaya Persaud, Zachary Jodah, Zeynul Ramsammy, Joshua Persaud, Aryan Persaud, Junior Sinclair, Quentin Sampson, Rivaldo Phillips, Sylus Tyndall, Malcom Hubbard, Adrian Hetmyer and Bruce Vincent.

Matthew Nandu XI (Team B) – Matthew Nandu (Captain), Raymon Perez, Shamar Yearwood, Kemol Savory, Richie Looknauth, Brandon Jaikaran, Johnathan Van Lange, Gulcharran Chulai, Veerasammy Permaul, Niall Smith, Thaddeus Lovell, Ronsford Beaton, Ashmead Nedd, Ronald Alimohamed and Ushadeva Balgobin.