T20 softball action resumes this Sunday in ESCL Over-40 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Four matches are scheduled for this Sunday as action resumes in the 2023/2024 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, T20 competition at two different venues on the Essequibo Coast Region 2, (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

At 9:30 am at Hibernia ground, Invaders Masters will collide with Queenstown Tigers while at 1:30 pm at the same venue, Caribbean Cricket Club will clash with Queenstown Tigers.

And across at Reliance Sports ground from 9:30 am, Reliance Sports Club and Essequibo Legends will do battle and then at 1:30 pm at the same facility, Devonshire Castle Sports Club meeting up Hibernia Strikers.

Meanwhile, the first round matches completed just before the Holiday Seasons. The round-robin, 8-team tournament is set to climax early March with the championship encounter.

Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne expressed satisfaction with the opening round and once again is anticipating exciting cricket from Sunday.

He took the opportunity to thank Bhiska Taxi Service for sponsoring the tournament which will have monetary prizes up for grabs along with trophies.

In that round, several players recorded outstanding performances including a century (119) from Lloyd Innis who represented Queenstown Tigers.

Some prominent softball cricketers are expected to be on show and they are Patrick Rooplall, Ramesh Narine, Roy Gonsalves, Innis, Prashad Mahadeo, Ravi Beharry, Vishwanauth Lall and Dhanny Benny among others.

The right-handed pugnacious batsman, Rooplall, had a phenomenal time with the bat since the League was formed in 2021 hitting two double centuries. He has been a stalwart for Caribbean Cricket Club, the team that won the last competition early 2023.