Starting a home is like starting a business

Latest update January 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dem boys like go wedding house. Dem boys does go early so that dem can see when dem other guests arrive. Nuff of dem people does walk with dem whole family – wife, daughters, son, uncle, aunty and grandmother. And plenty of dem does walk empty-handed.
But yuh does gat nuff people does walk with gift – in gift bag and gift box. Dem boys does play a mental game and try fuh guess what in de box. From de shape of de gift, yuh does know wah deh inside.
Dem guess. Dem does bring plenty clock as if when yuh married, yuh does fuget fuh keep time. Dem does bring plenty glassware and plate and bowl sets like dem want confine de wife to de kitchen fuh de rest of she life. And if yuh see a big square box nah bother speculate wah inside: is most likely a pressure cooker. That is perhaps de most expensive gift wah does be given in kind at de wedding.
Dem boys does be sorry fuh de bride and groom. Dem spend plenty money fuh host de wedding and all dem getting is kitchenware, bedsheet, and clock. Dat can hardly help them fuh put together a home.
It now costing millions fuh furnish a home fuh newlyweds. The sitting room chair set alone is over $400,000 and de bed and bedside table is another $300,000. De stove is around $180,000 fuh a good brand and a similar sum fuh de washing machine and refrigerator. It nah cheap at all fuh start a home. Yuh gat fuh go to de bank and tek a loan.
So next time, y’all get invite to a wedding, nah bother with clock and pressure cooker. Give cash. De couple gan need it fuh buy dem appliances in de home.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
