Sans Souci Strikers claim ‘Essequibo is we own’ T10 cricket title – Wakenaam Warriors win football

Latest update January 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Sans Souci Strikers won the ‘Essequibo is we own’ T10 cricket competition which was contested on Saturday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
The competition, which was sanctioned by the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, was organised by the Wakenaam Cricket Academy and was contested by three teams.
In the opening fixture, Sans Souci Strikers beat Royal Strikers by 25 runs. Batting first, Sans Souci Strikers managed 77-4. Seon Venture made 22, Mahase Ramnarine 14 and Siddiq Mohamed 13. Devendra Hansraj, Tomesh Persaud, Dennis Courtman and Nazaam Mohamed had one wicket each.
Royal Strikers responded with 52-4. Gladewin Henry scored 24 and Trivel Evans 11. Mahase Ramnarine claimed 3-13 and Seon Venture 1-18.
In the second encounter, Royal Strikers overcame Wakenaam Masters by nine wickets. Wakenaam Masters took first strike and made 68-3 off their reduced quota of seven overs due to rain. Charles Benjamin made 24 and Navishaul Pooran 18. Hansraj, Persaud and Golcharran Chulai had one wicket each.
Royal Strikers responded with 72-1 in 4.3 overs. Henry scored 37 and Bomesh Lall 24. Satnarine Sahadeo took one wicket.
In the final, Sans Souci Strikers defeated Royal Strikers by seven wickets. Royal Strikers took first knock and scored 58-6. Nazaam Mohamed struck 22 and Lall 17. Zameer Zaman and Nokta Moses picked up two wickets each. Sans Souci Strikers made 59-3 in reply. Ramnarine scored 15, Moses 12 not out, Cleon Venture 10 and Ejaz Mohamed nine not out. Evans had 2-18.
Meanwhile, Wakenaam Warriors beat Wakenaam Royals 4-0 in the seven-a-side football matchup.
Captain Oliver Duncan netted a brace in the first half, while Ebon Wiggins and Nigel Pierre scored one each in the second half of the game.
The dominoes and volleyball will be contested this weekend.
Proceeds from the event will be used towards the development of cricket in Wakenaam.
The Wakenaam Cricket Academy has expressed gratitude to New Doctor’s Clinic, CostCutter Supermarket, Khan’s Enterprise, Discount Store, Trophy Stall, 4 R, L. Mahabeer and Son Cambio, Abu Guyana, Aash Decor, Lennie Mohamed, Odyssey Transport Services, Ink Plus, Anil Beharry, Bissoondyal Singh, Saif Hussain, Saeed and Son Contracting and Supplies, Wakenaam NDC and the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.
