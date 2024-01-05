Robust system implemented to track infrastructure projects – Public Works PS

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) says it has implemented a robust system to monitor the increased road projects being developed across the country.

At its year end press conference last week, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud listed a number of mechanisms that have been employed to date for the Ministry to effectively monitor the vast number of ongoing works.

In 2023, the Public Works Ministry was allocated the largest chunk of the National Budget, some $193.4 billion. According to the subject Minister, a total of 2852 projects were managed last year.

Elaborating on some of the measures taken by the Ministry, PS Vladim Persaud explained, “We have a Project Management Information System that has been built in house that is used to not only to track the projects but also monitor from the point of identification to design and project management execution.”

Importantly, he also pointed out that the human resource of the ministry has also been bolstered. “As we ramp up the number of projects, we are implementing, we have hired additional engineers, we have hired a large number of Clerk of Works inclusive of University of Guyana graduates who have finished their two years stint and we’ve put those as Technical Assistants; those are some of the mechanism we have put in place to ensure we have supervision of our projects.”

Meanwhile, he noted that the Ministry has also increased its field tests to ensure the infrastructure projects are built to the required specifications. More vehicles have also been purchased by the Ministry of Public Works to monitor the massive infrastructure development ongoing across Guyana. According to the PS, MPW is also looking to procure additional equipment for its officers to supervise the projects, locally and foreign funded. He explained that the Ministry has launched a Monitoring and Evaluation Department that not only uses metrics to track various projects but guides the Ministry on its main objectives.