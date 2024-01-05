One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Third places and Grand Finale set for tomorrow

DC Ballers overcome YMCA 2-1, LA Ballers whip Platinum 5-1 in men’s semis

Speightland get past Hururu 3-1, Dynamo blast Aroiama 5-1 ladies semifinals

Kaieteur Sports – The sides to contest the One Guyana King and Queen Linden Sand Football tournaments, where the men’s winners will collect $800,000, and the female tournament were decided Wednesday night when the semifinals were played at the tournament venue outside the PPP/C Linden Office compound in Mackenzie.

The Queen competition’s first semifinal was contested between Hururu and Speightland, where the Speightland lasses emerged with a 3-1 victory. That win was engineered by goals netted from Nikita Wayne, with two, and the other by Christina Paul as Hururu’s single strike was from the boot of Nikisha Persaud.

The second semifinal saw Dynamo FC sealing a 5-1 win as Jalade Trim hit in a hat-trick of goals and the others came from Glensie Lewis and Sandra Johnson with one apiece. Ashana Williams got the lone goal for Aroiama.

Playing the first men’s semifinal game, DC Ballers overcame YMCA 2-1, compliments of a brace from Kendolph Lewis and the goal for YMCA was registered by Shane Wilson.

LA Ballers then outscored Platinum 5-3 behind braces by Tyric McAllister and Marcus Tudor with the other coming from an own goal.

For the losing Platinum men, Oswald Marks, Kumar McLaren and Isaiah Adams were the scorers.

The tossup for the King and the Queen championships are set for tomorrow (Saturday) evening at the same venue.

The fixtures show:

19:00 hrs (Queen’s 3rd place)

Aroaima FC vs Hururu FC

19:40 hrs (King’s 3rd place)

Platinum vs YMCA

21:10hrs (Queen’s Final)

Dynamo FC vs Speightland FC

22:00hrs (King’s Final)

DC Ballers vs LA Ballers