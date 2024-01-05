Miner succumbs to stab wound at Arimu Backdam

…police looking for ‘One Hand Lloyd’

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old miner who succumbed to a stab wound he allegedly sustained while imbibing with another man at Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River in Region Seven.

Dead is Jimmy Edward Ashby of the Barima River, North West District.

According to the police, Ashby was reportedly murdered by a suspect known as ‘One Hand Lloyd,’ sometime between January 2 and January 3, 2024.

Police said an elderly businessman of Bartica related that at about 12:00hrs on January 2, he was at the back of his shop cooking when Ashby and the suspect who were at his shop consuming alcohol, got into a heated argument. The businessman is familiar with both Ashby and the suspect since they visited his shop on a regular basis, police said.

The businessman then went to the front of the shop to enquire what the argument was about and Ashby related that the suspect had stabbed him in his chest. Ashby reportedly told the businessman he was “okay” and did not want to go and seek medical attention.

However, on January 3, around 06:30hrs, while the businessman was on his way to make a call, he saw Ashby motionless on a bench alongside the Arimu trail. As a result, he called the Bartica Police Station and made a report.

Several police ranks who visited the scene, found Ashby’s body in a sitting position on a bench along the Arimu main trail. At the time, the man’s body was clad in a red and white sweatshirt, grey vest and blue short pants.

The police observed a single stab wound to the centre of Ashby’s chest. His body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Efforts are currently being made to arrest the suspect as the investigation continues.