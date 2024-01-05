Meten-Meer-Zorg fire was electrical in origin – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – A fire which gutted a house and left five people homeless at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Wednesday, was electrical in origin, according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

“The purported cause of the fire is a breakdown of electrical installation resulting in arcing and sparking which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire building,” the Fire Service said in post on its Facebook page.

Around 13:12hrs on Wednesday, the GFS said it received a call about a fire at Lot 130 Fourth Street, West Meten-Meer-Zorg.

Several water tenders from the Leonora Fire Station were dispatched immediately to the address provided, the first arriving approximately 9 minutes after the initial call.

The structure in question was a two storey concrete and wooden house; it was occupied by Shazim Safdur and his four family members. Unfortunately, by the time the fire was contained and finally extinguished, the entire building as well as its contents was destroyed.

According to the GFS, electrical fires can result from faults in electronic systems or appliances. This is a result of overloading of circuits, damaged cords or faulty wiring. Sparks, flickering lights and the smell of something burning are signs of an issue. In case of a fire, prioritize safety, evacuate, and call the Fire Service immediately.

Advice given by the Guyana Fire Service:

What to do if an electrical fire occurs:

Stay calm: Keep calm and avoid panic. Cut the power: Safely turn off the power supply to the affected area, if possible. Use a fire extinguisher: If you have a suitable fire extinguisher, use it from a safe distance. Never use water on an electrical fire. Evacuate: If the fire is spreading or you cannot control it, evacuate immediately. Call for Help: Dial 912 to report the fire. Do NOT use water: Never use water on an electrical fire, as it can worsen the situation. Wait for the professionals: Allow trained firefighters to handle the situation. Do not re-enter the area until it is declared safe.

Remember, safety is always the top priority.