Horse racing dates for 2024 announced

…Guyana Cup carded for August 11

Kaieteur Sports – The date is out for this year’s Guyana Cup. It will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Guyana Cup is the biggest horse racing event in this country’s racing calendar and it is arguably the second biggest sporting event behind the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which the Guyana Amazon Warriors won last August, beating Trinidad & Tobago’s Knight Riders at Providence, Guyana.

This year’s CPL will start on August 17 – six days after the running of the Guyana Cup, and the final is scheduled to be played on September 25 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Additionally, there will be 12 horse race days for this year. It has been shared amongst three race tracks. Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) will have six days, Port Mourant Turf Club will have four days, and two days have been allocated to the Kennard Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot Corentyne Berbice.

List of race days for the 2024 racing season

January 28 – Rising Sun

February 25 – Rising Sun, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee

March 17 – Corentyne, Bush Lot, Judge Kennard

March 31 – Port Mourant

April 28 – Rising Sun, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee

May 26 – Port Mourant

July 1st – Port Mourant,

August 11 – Guyana Cup, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Rising Sun

September 29 – Rising Sun, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee

October 30 – Rising Sun, Fazal

November 24 – Port Mourant

December 26 – To be announced