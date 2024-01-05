Guyanese Golfers tee off preparation ahead of Trinidad Invitational Open

Latest update January 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jan 05, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Several of the top golfers in Guyana will head to Tobago on March 14 for the first major tournament of 2024 and preparation is underway to make Guyana a force to contend with in the region.

Last year, the Tobago Open was hosted at the same venue with players such as Aleem Hussain, Rakesh Harry and Monnaf Arjune representing Guyana in the First Flight and Panko Ramsundar and Curry Ganpat in the other flights. Several other players such as Current Guyana Champion Avinash Persaud, Vishal Dhanai and Ayube Subhan are expected to reinforce the Guyanese ranks.

President of the TTGA Wayne Baptiste reached out to GGA president Aleem Hussain to extend both the invitation and challenge, “It is time that we see more Guyanese players taking part in these major Caribbean championships and we are expecting a large contingent of players to this tournament and to the Republic Bank Juniors in April.”

The Guyanese golfers will be keen to ring in 2024 on a high note at the upcoming Trinidad and Tobago invitational. 

The tournament is set for four days at the prestigious Magdelena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in Tobago and will cater to players from all skill levels.

According to Hussain, “While our male players didn’t perform at their best, the Juniors such as Adina and Adam Arjune took home prizes in their categories. Our future lies in the hands of our young players and with the emphasis by the Ministry of Education Priority Programme on sport development, we expect to see a surge in the level of participation in these events.”

Guyana is set to participate in tournaments in Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Suriname this year and plans are in place to host the first international Drive, Chip & Putt tournament in August at the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop.

