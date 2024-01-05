GNBS says recorded 142 lifts by Exxon last year, calibrated 424 flow meters

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) said it recorded a successful 2023 with several outstanding achievements, noting that among other things, it recorded 142 lifts by ExxonMobil in the Stabroek Block and conducted gauging of 1,298 storage tanks. One million barrels make up a lift.

The bureau also said it calibrated 424 flow meters used during the custody transfer, collected 1,433 samples of the crude and witnessed the Laboratory Analysis to determine quality of the crude. These activities are facilitated with the continued deployment of GNBS Inspectors on each FPSO.

Focusing on the standards and measurement needs of consumers, businesses and organisations, the Bureau said in a press release that it managed to surpass its targets in the timely delivery of its standards and services demanded by various stakeholders. As the National Standards Body (NSB), the Bureau is involved in the development and promotion of National, Regional and International Standards. During 2023, five National standards were developed by the GNBS while twenty – four (24) International Standards were adopted from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the American Petroleum Institute (API) and one Canadian standard. Many of these standards are applicable to the Oil and Gas sector. Meanwhile, the GNBS is currently working on the development of fourteen (14) new standards and fifteen (15) of the existing documents are under revision.

The Bureau said as it works to promote the use of standards, its Business Development Department conducted 106 training sessions in the areas of quality, food safety, laboratory, occupational health and safety and environmental management systems as well as related areas. The training courses attracted 1,596 participants from the public and private sectors. Meanwhile, Technical Assistance was also provided to 52 companies on Standards including the ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management, ISO 22000:2018 – Food Safety Management, ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018 – OSH Management, GYS 170:2021 – Laboratory Management and HACCP for the control of hazards. GNBS Technical Assistance supports many businesses towards achieving international certification.

Using compulsory National Standards, the GNBS monitors seventeen (17) categories of products. This helps to protect consumers by ensuring that imported and locally manufactured products conform to the quality and labelling requirements. Inspections are carried out at the ports of entry, importers’ bonds and warehouses, manufacturers’ premises and sale outlets. In 2023, 9,165 product inspections were completed which resulted in the seizure of 1,281,653 pieces of substandard items including cigarettes, pieces of electrical fittings and equipment, safety matches and tyres among others.

Standards are also used to certify companies and products under three Certification programmes. In 2023, the Bureau certified thirty (30) new companies. Of that number, there were seventeen (17) businesses given Permits to use the GNBS Made in Guyana Certification Mark under that programme, nine (9) new laboratories were certified under the Laboratory Certification programme, and one (1) new gold jeweller along with two new block makers were certified under the GNBS Product Certification programme.

As the National Metrology Institute, the GNBS is further responsible for the implementation of the Weights and Measures Act of 1981. In this regard, verification and calibration services are provided to companies in the petroleum, manufacturing, aviation, health, retail and other industries.

In the area of Legal Metrology, the Bureau verified 33,445 measuring instruments including scales, masses, petrol pumps, electricity meters, speed guns, breath analysers, bulk meters, storage tanks and other devices. In addition, 746 unapproved, defective, and unverified measuring instruments that were used in trade to defraud consumers, were seized during surveillance inspections at shops, markets & sale outlets. The GNBS also launched the verification of Net Content of Prepackaged Goods to ensure consumers received value for money. This programme commenced at the manufacturer’s premises with the verification of items sold by mass and will soon be expanded to the sale outlets.

Meanwhile, for Industrial Metrology, 2, 394 measuring instruments were calibrated for companies across various industries which represents a 7.6% increase over the 2022 calibrations. These instruments included weights, thermometers, electronic balances, pressure gauges, calipers, micrometers & rulers, volumetric containers, torque wrenches and multimeters. In 2023, the Oil and Gas Department of the GNBS continued the monitoring of the custody transfer process onboard the Floating Production Storage and Offload (FPSO) Vessels, Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity, offshore Guyana.

Finally, during the year, the GNBS also conducted testing of products. A total of 124 gold samples were tested for businesses and consumers under the Product Certification Scheme to determine the purity. The Bureau also tested 576 concrete hollow blocks and cubes to be used in construction. As the Bureau looks forward to 2024, there are plans underway to improve and increase the services offered by the Standards Body. Among exciting developments for the New Year will be the completion of the GNBS’ new secretariat at the National Exhibition Complex, the commencement of the “GNBS 901 – Quality Management System for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises” Certification Programme, among others. The GNBS extends gratitude to its stakeholders and looks forward to continued collaboration in 2024.