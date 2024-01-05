GBA ends 2023 with successful three Day camp

Kaieteur Sports – Capping off what was a good year for the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), its final activity of 2023, a training camp, was deemed a success as they seek to continue development in 2024.

Prior to Xmas, the GBA alongside Guyana/Canadian Badminton star Narayan Ramdhani, hosted their 3-day camp for prospects aged from 5-25; with students from Marian Academy, Queen’s College and other learning institutions in Guyana.

The mission of the camp which was held at the National Gymnasium, was to identify the next batch of Badminton players, while affording the already, slightly experienced players to further polish their game.

Ramdhani, son of late GBA president Gokarn Ramdhani, who sadly passed away a few years ago, continues to put his country on the map, whether representing Guyana or his adopted country, Canada, at the respective local/international tournaments.

The mini-camp was attended by close to 50, highly involved youngsters, both male and female; who soaked up as much as they could from Ramdhani, who played a perfect role as coach/ programme facilitator during the 3-hour interactive sessions.

With the GBA targeting a much younger core to further buff the future of the sport locally, a number of areas ranging from the fundamentals of being knowledgeable on the rules of the game, to the actual practical of on-court maneuvering and constantly enhancing one’s game.

Ramdhani himself lauded the initiative to help bring the sport to more youths, adding that the basis of the camp was to instill fundamentals onto the younger core of badminton players, most of which are currently involved in the Academy which was started across schools by the Ministry of Sports.