D-Up Basketball Academy Christmas Fun day hailed a resounding success

Latest update January 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – D-Up Basketball Academy orchestrated an incredible Fun day for the children at Rose Ann Fun Park in Parika, showcasing the unity and vibrancy of the community. The event aimed to bring together youth through sports and empowerment, drawing an impressive crowd from Tuschen and two local orphanages. It wasn’t just about basketball; it was a celebration of camaraderie, learning, and empowerment.
Chairman Anthony Kandar, alongside the longstanding partners at West Indian Friends That Care, curated a day filled with diverse activities, extending well beyond the basketball court. Kids engaged in bouncy castles, football challenges, and water slides, all geared towards empowering them. The event emphasized teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship, resonating with cheers from participants and attendees, including parents, guardians, siblings, elders, and children from the Shahid and Purbusharon orphanages.
The success of the event was significantly bolstered by the unwavering support of the sponsors. West Indian Friends That Care, a Canadian-based establishment, has been a pivotal supporter of D-Up Basketball Academy, contributing to inspiring youth to become better role models and defy negative influences in their environment.
The joy on the faces of the young participants was unmistakable as they interacted with sponsors, mentors, and coaches. Beyond basketball skills, they absorbed invaluable life lessons, nurturing newfound confidence and ambition.
Kandar expressed, “At D-Up Basketball Academy, our events aren’t just about the sport; they’re about empowering our future leaders. Basketball serves as a tool to instill values that transcend the court, shaping well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle life’s challenges.”
The resounding success of the fun day speaks volumes about the collective dedication of the organisers, sponsors, mentors, and the broader community. Their investment in youth and provision of opportunities has laid the groundwork for a stronger, more cohesive community.
