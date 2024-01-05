Latest update January 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CWI in search of a West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach

Jan 05, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Just over a week ago, Cricket West Indies (CWI) initiated their search for a new West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach with an advertisement on their official website.

CWI officially made the announcement in December 2023, with a month long deadline for interested applicants, which ends January 17, 2024. Also attached is a List of specific deliverables for the new Head Coach.

“The new head coach will be responsible for leading a successful West Indies men’s Academy Program whilst using it as a vehicle to build the capacity of key stakeholders in the respective territories,” CWI stated in a release.

West Indies Test Caption Kraigg Brathwaite sits with Andre Coley, who is the Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Senior Test and ‘A’ Teams. (Getty Images)

West Indies Test Caption Kraigg Brathwaite sits with Andre Coley, who is the Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Senior Test and ‘A’ Teams. (Getty Images)

Among the requirements the new coach must possess is a Level 3 Coaching Accreditation and at least five years of recent High-Performance Cricket Coaching experience.

In addition, the new head coach must demonstrate an ability to manage a holistic high-performance program and demonstrate an ability to build and maintain strong relationships.

Jamaican Andre Coley, who was appointed one of the Head Coaches of the West Indies Men’s Senior Team in May of 2023, will relinquish the post of West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach to the newcomer.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

We have to beg to see if Exxon lodge the US$2Billion protection for the Guyanese people

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India beat South Africa in shortest completed Test match of all time in historic victory

India beat South Africa in shortest completed Test match of all time...

Jan 05, 2024

CNN – For the uninitiated the idea of playing a Test cricket match over five days and that the result might end up as a draw can sometimes be hard to fathom. Yesterday, India accelerated this...
Read More
CWI in search of a West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach

CWI in search of a West Indies Men’s Academy...

Jan 05, 2024

Guyanese Golfers tee off preparation ahead of Trinidad Invitational Open

Guyanese Golfers tee off preparation ahead of...

Jan 05, 2024

D-Up Basketball Academy Christmas Fun day hailed a resounding success

D-Up Basketball Academy Christmas Fun day hailed...

Jan 05, 2024

GBA ends 2023 with successful three Day camp

GBA ends 2023 with successful three Day camp

Jan 05, 2024

Horse racing dates for 2024 announced

Horse racing dates for 2024 announced

Jan 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]