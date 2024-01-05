CWI in search of a West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach

Kaieteur Sports – Just over a week ago, Cricket West Indies (CWI) initiated their search for a new West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach with an advertisement on their official website.

CWI officially made the announcement in December 2023, with a month long deadline for interested applicants, which ends January 17, 2024. Also attached is a List of specific deliverables for the new Head Coach.

“The new head coach will be responsible for leading a successful West Indies men’s Academy Program whilst using it as a vehicle to build the capacity of key stakeholders in the respective territories,” CWI stated in a release.

Among the requirements the new coach must possess is a Level 3 Coaching Accreditation and at least five years of recent High-Performance Cricket Coaching experience.

In addition, the new head coach must demonstrate an ability to manage a holistic high-performance program and demonstrate an ability to build and maintain strong relationships.

Jamaican Andre Coley, who was appointed one of the Head Coaches of the West Indies Men’s Senior Team in May of 2023, will relinquish the post of West Indies Men’s Academy Head Coach to the newcomer.