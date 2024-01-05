Attention Enmore NDC

Dear Editor,

I, Pandit Purnnadatt is making another complaint about the house Lot 315 Beezie Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

This was a wooden building but in the year 2022, it was reconstructed in concrete.

There was no shed attached to the wooden building, but when the concrete building was constructed, a shed was constructed during a Saturday and Sunday, and the rain gutter is over in my yard with a very small outlet; as such, my yard is swamped with the overflowing gutter. When the gutter was being attached, the carpenters was sitting on my shed which was built in 2000 with the approval from the then Overseer Bisham Tiwari and a plan was provided by the then Sanitary Inspector.

I had to bring the police who instructed the carpenters to get off my shed because they were trespassing. However, I was persuaded not to institute legal charges by other persons. I then called Mr. Jaggernauth, the Sanitary Inspector who came twice and said that the shed was not on the plan submitted but took no action.

Subsequently, Mr. Ramnarace Tiwari was informed and saw what was going on. It is naturally for anyone to see and understand that if the post of the shed is braced on the fence, the shed must be over in my yard. I have a shed which is in my yard because the post is approximately twenty-two feet away from the said fence.

When my fence was constructed, I gave instructions to the carpenters to build it 24 inches from the boundary pall. So, I have given away 24 inches to my neighbours. I would be grateful if the Council can visit my yard anytime and see the damage to my rain water gutter and where the shed is built. Thank you for your kind consideration in the matter and action taken, please remedy it.

Yours faithfully,

Pandit Purnnadatt