$166M more to complete female prison at Lusignan

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Home Affairs will be spending $166 million more to complete the works of the female prison that is now being placed at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office recently revealed that on December 27, 2023, it had awarded the $166,371,618 contract to contractor D&R Construction & Machinery Rental to execute the project.

In December 2021, NPTAB had awarded an initial contract for the relocation of the female prison from the New Amsterdam Prison, Region Six to Lusignan. That project was given to M&P Investment Inc. to the tune of $201,207,927.

It was reported that the move to have the prisoners be at the East Coast location is to ensure they are housed in a more improved environment.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) in August last year, Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot had said “Our overall aim is to centralise the prison at Lusignan so we could have maximum supervision and more control over the day’s operation. Work is ongoing at the female prison at Lusignan, so the intention is for us to relocate those female inmates to Lusignan in a more modernised, comfortable, and humane environment for them.”

Last month, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a statement related that the female prisoners housed at the New Amsterdam Prison would be transferred to the Timehri Prison. This was to facilitate the ongoing reconstruction of the $1.6 billion New Amsterdam Prison.

Director of Prison (ag) also noted that the move is temporary since the new female prison at Lusignan will be completed during the first quarter of this new year. When works are completed at Lusignan, the female prisoners will be housed there permanently.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs also, NPTAB late last month awarded a number of projects for other prisons. This includes a project for the construction of Scanning Room at Mazaruni Prison. This was given to contractor Gryphon Engineering Inc. to the tune of $16,518,790. Another project for the construction of the access way to Mazaruni Prison which was awarded to Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors for $199,732,512.

Other projects include, the construction of an entrance boundary fence at Mazaruni Prison, which was also awarded to Gryphon Engineering Inc. for $24,855,516; and a project for infrastructural and rehabilitation works to the recently constructed Vocational School at the Lusignan Prison. This contract was awarded to K. Kusial General Contractor at a cost of $29,766,030.