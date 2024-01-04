Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Trio remanded for stealing gun, ammo from pensioner

Jan 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Three men of Soesdyke/Linden Highway were remanded to prison on Tuesday after they appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court and were charged for allegedly breaking into the home of a pensioner and robbing him of his firearm and ammunition on November 22, 2023.

Remanded, Bryan Khan

Remanded, Amos Emmanneul

Amos Emmanuel, a 22-year-old unemployed resident of Circuitville, Bryan Khan, a 28-year-old unemployed man and Alwyn James, a 27-year-old taxi driver both of Yarrowkabra appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charges were read to them.

According to police, on November 22, 2023, at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Emmanuel and Khan, broke into the home of Mohamed Hack, and stole one Astra .38 revolver with three matching rounds and two spent shells, as well as 49 live .38 rounds of ammunition.

Remanded, Alwyn James

The gun and ammunitions that were recovered

On the day in question, Emmanuel admitted that he and Khan broke into Hack’s house and stole the elderly man’s firearm and ammunition. The accused related that after the robbery, Khan took away the firearm from him, along with some of the ammunition.

Following the incident, Khan took detectives to the back of his yard at his home at Yarrowkabra, where, in a small clump of bushes, he pointed out a black plastic, which contained a majority of the stolen items. Khan told the police of another location where the stolen items were being kept.

He then led detectives to the home of James, where he pointed out an area in which the ammunition was buried.  The area was dug up, and 31, twelve-gauge cartridges were found in a black plastic bucket. James was then arrested by the police.

In court, the trio pleaded not guilty to each charge. Khan and Emmanuel were charged for breaking-and-entering and larceny and unlawful possession of a firearm without licence. James was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without being the holder of a licence. The Magistrate remanded the trio, and the matter was then adjourned. The trio is scheduled to appear again in court on January 19, 2024.

