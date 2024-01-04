‘Tek-a-bribe’ housing staff fired, to be charged

Kaieteur News – Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues confirmed on Wednesday, that the file for the case involving a staff of the ministry who was allegedly taking monies from citizen to guarantee their land allocation, was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The female staffer was also fired, after which she was arrested but later released on bail. The minister said that “we were able to get evidence against one employee…she was arrested, she was questioned and I believe put on bail. The last I know is that the file is with the DPP.” She did however reveal that this was not the first time allegations were made against staffers of the organisation.

“There were a number of allegations levelled at several staff members. But you would appreciate that we cannot take definitive action based on allegations, obviously we would examine these individuals more closely. There were engagements with them, they were interviewed in-house to find out if they are willing to offer any explanations as to why these allegations are being made against them, but obviously if you do not have proof of any corrupt activities, there’s no possibility for us to just terminate somebody based on an allegation,” the minister said.

The general public is encouraged to come forward with any information and evidence they may have against corrupt staffers that will make for a strong case. As long as credible information is provided, definitive action will be taken, Rodrigues said. Minister Rodrigues assured that “there is no need for people to pay bribes for house lots,” noting that there is a system in place to ensure all applicants are looked at.

On November 25th of last year this publication had reported that several persons arrested in relation to corrupt practices at the Ministry of Housing and Water. On her Facebook page, Rodrigues had said that staff from her secretariat was implicated in the corruption allegations and on instruction, she has been working along with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to uncover solid evidence against staff members or outsiders who were suspected of conducting illegal transactions.

“Today, their efforts have led to the arrest of several persons. This will no doubt assist the police to further their investigations. Unfortunately, the reckless and vindictive postings on social media, which prove nothing, have compromised months of tedious investigative work which could have potentially led to more arrests,” the minister stated back then.