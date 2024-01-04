Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teacher dies in Port Mourant fire

Jan 04, 2024 News

…two houses gutted in inferno, elderly woman homeless

Kaieteur News – Hope turned to despair late on Tuesday night when firefighters confirmed that a beloved Port Mourant school teacher perished in a fire which gutted two houses in the Ancient County.

Dead, Tokant Deokharan

Dead, Tokant Deokharan

Dead is 43-year-old Tokant Deokharan.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it was informed at 22:17hrs on Tuesday night about the massive blaze at Manager’s Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The GFS said two water tenders and seven firefighters from the Rose Hall Fire Station immediately responded. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters observed two buildings fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

The Fire Service said the fire originated in a one-storey wooden and concrete house owned by Tokant Deokharan’s sister who resides in the United States. Deokharan, who lived at the house, perished in the blaze while the building was destroyed.

The blaze, which residents said spread within minutes, also engulfed another two-storey wooden and concrete house which was located next to Deokharan’s home. That building, which was occupied by 75-year-old Ameena Bacchus, was also gutted by the inferno, rendering  the elderly woman homeless.

The firefighters were able to contain the blaze which residents noted threatened a third house nearby.

Meanwhile, as news of the fire circulated, past and present students of Deokharan expressed hope that the popular school teacher was alive. However, their worst fears were confirmed when the firemen informed residents that they had found the man’s remains. “The best lesson teacher died tonight,” one of his past students exclaimed on Facebook.

One of the buildings on fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice on Tuesday night. (Photo: Reya Sukraj)

One of the buildings on fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice on Tuesday night. (Photo: Reya Sukraj)

Another of his former students noted that Tokant “was the coolest guy I know” while a former colleague said he was well known for being a helpful teacher. Tokant taught at the Berbice Islamic School at Port Mourant at the time of his demise while he also taught extra lessons to students at his home for years.

Following Tuesday night’s fire, the Guyana Fire Service is reminding citizens to make premises safe against the risks of fires by equipping homes and businesses with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and smoke alarms.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PNC and AFC 2024 wish for Guyana!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

From Pedals to Administration – A Cycling Journey beyond the Race

From Pedals to Administration – A Cycling Journey beyond the...

Jan 04, 2024

Hassan Mohamed’s Cycling Chronicle… Kaieteur Sports – It’s a career that spanned approximately 64 years. Hassan Mohamed, a name etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana,...
Read More
Windies skipper Matthews shortlisted for Women’s T20 International Player-of-the-Year award

Windies skipper Matthews shortlisted for...

Jan 04, 2024

Steve Waugh calls out Windies, South Africa on weakened Test squads; seeks ICC intervention

Steve Waugh calls out Windies, South Africa on...

Jan 04, 2024

Crazy first day of South Africa vs India second test sees 23 wickets tumble

Crazy first day of South Africa vs India second...

Jan 04, 2024

Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee honours Banie Persaud

Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee...

Jan 04, 2024

School’s coaching programme, more CSEC PE student participation among areas of target for GGA

School’s coaching programme, more CSEC PE...

Jan 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]