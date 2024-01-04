Steve Waugh calls out Windies, South Africa on weakened Test squads; seeks ICC intervention

SportsMax – West Indies cricket has again found itself in the firing line, as Australian Test legend Steve Waugh has called for the intervention of cricket’s world governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), to salvage the credibility of the game’s longest format, after South Africa followed the Caribbean selector’s lead and opted for an understrength Test side.

West Indies recently named seven uncapped players in a weakened 15-man squad for two Tests against Australia later this month, while South Africa also selected seven debutants for their two-Test series in New Zealand next month.

This, as South Africa’s top players have been allowed to focus their efforts on the shorter format, as the New Zealand tour clashes with the country’s premier Twenty20 domestic tournament.

“It’s going to happen if the South African Cricket Board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home,” Waugh said.

“If I was New Zealand, I wouldn’t even play the series. I don’t know why they’re even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?

“It’s pretty obvious what the problem is — the West Indies aren’t sending their full-strength side [to Australia this summer]. They haven’t picked a full-strength Test team for a couple of years now.

“Someone like Nicholas Pooran is really a Test batsman who doesn’t play Test cricket. Jason Holder, probably their best player, is not playing now. Even Pakistan didn’t send a full side [to Australia],” he argued.

Both Holder, the Caribbean side’s leading all-rounder, and batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers, skipped the Australia tour to explore T20 franchise opportunities.

While he acknowledged there is little financial incentive for smaller nations to play Test cricket, Waugh called for a standardised fee to be implemented by the ICC.

“If the ICC or someone doesn’t step in shortly then Test cricket doesn’t become Test cricket because you’re not testing yourself against the best players,” Waugh said.

“I understand why players don’t come; they’re not getting paid properly. I don’t understand why ICC or the top countries who are making a lot of money don’t just have a regulation set fee for Test matches which is a premium so [that] people are incentivised to play Test Cricket. Otherwise, they’ll just play T10 or T20.

“The public are the ones who are going to suffer because it’s not the full side playing so it’s not Test cricket,” he added.