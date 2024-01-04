School’s coaching programme, more CSEC PE student participation among areas of target for GGA

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) has outlined a number of new strategic plans which will be geared specifically towards the continued growth of the sport within the School system and by large, the general public.

After wrapping up a strong year of golf development in and out of the academic structure, the GGA recently identified a number of endeavors which are prioritized for 2024.

Given their solid 2023, GGA president Aleem Hussain said this year’s target is to build on the last two years of work done by the Association, with help from the government of Guyana, stakeholders of golf and its potential future stars.

Among those short term plans for 2024, Hussain says the GGA intends to hit a target of 25,000 participants by June. He added that plans are in place for the development of golf coaches in 76 Secondary Schools countrywide.

The GGA will commence in the near future, an introduction to golf at the primary school’s level. Focusing more on the tremendous start to their CSEC programme, the Association plans to target some 500 students for this year’s Physical Education programme.

“We aim to have Golf to be included in the country’s National Sports Programme, as a result we can seek to host inter- class, inter-school, inter-region, national and eventually international Championships,” Hussain said.

Finally, the GGA will be placing huge amounts of emphasis on their Junior crop of players, with women also being among the focal points of this year’s continued list of things to do.

“The GGA will be seeking to build a core junior batch of golfers, who will someday be capable of representing/dominating the Junior Golf Championships in the region,” ended Hussain.