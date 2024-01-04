Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee honours Banie Persaud

Jan 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee has honoured Banie Persaud during the Holiday Seasons.

Banie Persaud, right, dressed as Santa, receives a symbolic trophy from Trevis Simon at Reliance Sports Ground.

Persaud has been a long-time supporter of the Committee and made numerous contributions to the Reliance Sports ground over the years.

According to the President of the Committee, Trevis Simon, it was a delight to recognize the contribution of Persaud at that time of the year. Persaud would have done yeoman services for the village of Reliance and particularly in support of the prominent Region Two sports ground which is located about four minutes drive from the Township of Anna Regina.

The 69-year-old Persaud is currently residing in Reliance.

During the function, the Committee also held its annual Christmas treat for children. Over 400 children were given toys for the 2023 edition.

Simon once again took the opportunity to thank all who contributed to make the event a success.

