Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee honours Banie Persaud

Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee has honoured Banie Persaud during the Holiday Seasons.
Persaud has been a long-time supporter of the Committee and made numerous contributions to the Reliance Sports ground over the years.
According to the President of the Committee, Trevis Simon, it was a delight to recognize the contribution of Persaud at that time of the year. Persaud would have done yeoman services for the village of Reliance and particularly in support of the prominent Region Two sports ground which is located about four minutes drive from the Township of Anna Regina.
The 69-year-old Persaud is currently residing in Reliance.
During the function, the Committee also held its annual Christmas treat for children. Over 400 children were given toys for the 2023 edition.
Simon once again took the opportunity to thank all who contributed to make the event a success.
PNC and AFC 2024 wish for Guyana!
Jan 04, 2024Hassan Mohamed’s Cycling Chronicle… Kaieteur Sports – It’s a career that spanned approximately 64 years. Hassan Mohamed, a name etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana,...
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Not sure whether what the President wants is a consultation or an endorsement of the ideas he already... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]